Tool to Measure the Digital Maturity of SMEs in Costa Rica Is Strengthened

Within the framework of EXPOPYME 2023 Official 2023 Reactivating Costa Rica, the Ministry of Science, Innovation, Technology and Telecommunications (MICITT) and the Ministry of Economy, Industry and Commerce (MEIC), announced the launch of Digital Checkup 2.0, an improved version of the tool that provides information on the digital maturity of companies and guides them in their digital transformation process.

The initiative, which has the support of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), was launched in Costa Rica in October 2020 and to date more than 1,500 companies have accessed the check. The improved version allows a more explicit recording of data that favors the development of public policies and the capture of information accurately on the state of progress of the digital maturity of micro, small, and medium-sized companies (SMEs).

Likewise, in the first quarter of 2023, Digital Checkup 2.0 was transferred to the MICITT servers, from where the adoption and use of digital technologies in Costa Rican companies continues to be promoted, to generate a stronger digital and innovative culture in each one. of the regions of the national territory.

More accurate result

Orlando Vega, Vice Minister of MICITT, thanked the IDB for its support, which has allowed Costa Rican SMEs that apply the check to receive a faster and more accurate result. Additionally, the institutions have a more explicit record of data that serves the development of accurate public policies, with more precise information on the state of progress of the digital maturity of SMEs.

For his part, Christian Rucavado, Vice Minister of MEIC commented that: “technology increasingly becomes an important ally of companies; because it allows them to have more opportunities to develop, improve communication channels, win customers and expand their marketing levels. From the MEIC we encourage SMEs to carry out this check-up and achieve a constant technological transformation”.

Checkup

Digital Checkup 2.0 is a free online tool that allows SMEs to find out their level of digital maturity, applying a self-diagnosis of 46 questions, which takes no more than 20 minutes and immediate results are obtained, with a set of recommendations adjusted to the results, to improve technological adoption and foster digital skills. This tool is already available at the electronic address: https://chequeodigital2.gob.go.cr

Likewise, the tool allows have a historical record of the digital growth of the SME, (it allows to carry out the check every 3 months and leave it registered in a results comparison menu).

This platform is based on the review of more than 50 digital maturity testing models from different countries, from which the best practices and recommendations for the implementation of a tool according to the particularities of our region were chosen.