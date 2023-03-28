Expo Pyme 2023 Seeks to Promote the Reactivation of Small and Medium Enterprises in Costa Rica

Our country has more than 133,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) registered, according to data from the report “Status of the SME Situation in Costa Rica 2021”, prepared by Digepyme of the Ministry of Economy, Industry and Commerce (MEIC). In addition, they make up 98% of the Costa Rican business park, according to ECLAC.

These data highlight the importance of this type of company for national economic recovery and job creation. However, spaces must be developed that provide the necessary tools to strengthen the SMEs that currently operate, as well as promote the creation of new ones.

It is against this background that entrepreneurs from the SME sector will hold the Expo Pyme 2023 event, where a significant number of representatives of the SME business park will meet to present their products and services to those attending the event.

“Expo Pyme 2023, is a comprehensive space where it seeks to strengthen entrepreneurship and promote SME entrepreneurs, providing spaces for business links, promoting development and competitiveness. This year, we seek to promote opportunities for interaction in the various modalities of the event: exhibition, training, business meeting and networking with other entrepreneurs, consultants, experts and SME suppliers. Precisely, the objective of this Expo is to promote and strengthen the drive for entrepreneurs and the growth of businessmen, by promoting in one place tools that help the improvement, development and competitiveness of SMEs in the country. We note that no type of Expo was held for the country’s SMEs for 2 years. For this reason, we decided, proactively, to create a space”, mentioned Alejandro López, co-organizer of Expo Pyme 2023.

Expo Pyme 2023 will be held on Friday, April 21st and Saturday, April 22nd, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and on Sunday, April 23rd from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the Costa Rica Convention Center. Admission to attendees will be free and they can request their entry through the SpecialTickets.com platform, which will provide them with a QR Code that they must present at the fair entrance.

In total, the event will have 100 SME stands, as well as an expected flow of attendees of approximately 4 to 5 thousand people during the 3 days of the Expo. Attendees, through their ticket, will be able to participate in various raffles during the three days of the event.

Employment generation

The co-organizer of Expo Pyme 2023 mentioned that, as a particularity, ElEmpleo.com will participate during the event so, additionally, synergies are being generated to help reduce the level of national unemployment. “One action that we will carry out will be to generate a match between the participating SMEs and that have open jobs to hire staff, and the people who attend the event and are looking for work. The intention is to facilitate the recruitment process for participating SMEs, but also to bring the people who require it closer to those jobs. This will be done, specifically, at the ElEmpleo.com stand at Expo Pyme 2023. There, they will collect resumes; This information will be shared with the SMEs so that they know the profiles of possible collaborators and, why not, at the same time of the fair, an interview or pre-job interview can be held”, López commented.

He added that this is because what is sought is that Expo Pyme 2023 is a comprehensive solution, that is not only dedicated to making the branding or image of SMEs visible, but also that these are part of real solutions, as in this case the generation of employment, so that the sector is more and more an active participant in the economic reactivation that the country so much requires today.

Additionally, the organization announced that it will provide five free stand spaces for SMEs led by women or SMEs that generate employment for women in the country. The intention, said López, is to help consolidate the development and growth of this specific business segment during Expo Pymes 2023.

Training days

López commented that, during the 3 days of Expo Pyme 2023, they will have various training days for the participating SMEs, as well as for the attendees. These trainings will be free. Among the topics that will be developed are:

SME Seal Talk – Friday, April 21s, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Accounting and Fiscal Situation – Friday, April 21st, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 12:00 noon

Digital Strategies – Friday, April 21st, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

B2B Marketing – Friday, April 21st, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

SME Experiences – Saturday, April 22nd, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Talk on Operating Cash Flow – Saturday, April 22nd, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 12:00 noon

Labor Legislation – Saturday, April 22rd, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Finance for SMEs – Sunday, April 23rd, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Human Value – Sunday, April 23rd, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“One of the objectives during the Expo is to promote entrepreneurship through talks. The idea is that people who have business ideas can attend the training sessions and learn and obtain free tools to make this venture a reality. Also encourage those who already work as a business, take the step to become an SME, opting for registration with the MEIC, for this, those interested will be trained so that they can carry out this process, we want to be that facilitator so that SMEs can enjoy all the benefits provided by the SME Seal”, affirmed the co-organizer of the event.

SMEs that are interested in participating in Expo Pyme 2023 with a stand and presenting their products or services during this event, can request more information by email: [email protected] or [email protected] or Whatsapp +506 8420- 0056. Also on social networks: Facebook: Expo Pyme 2023, Instagram: @expopymescr, LinkedIn: Expo Pyme CR. So with the website: https://expopymecr.com/.

Some of the companies that have already confirmed their participation during Expo Pyme 2023 are: Panamerican Life, ADEN International Business School, Dra. Frannia Arias Guzmán, LogoSoftland, Incompany, Davivienda, Yuplón, ElEmpleo.com, Simetria Digital, Lic. Alejandro López, among others.other SMEs. The participation of SMEs in Expo Pyme 2023 will be open.