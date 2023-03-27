National Theater Company Seeks Stage Projects for Its 2023 Tour

If you have a stage project and are part of the independent professional theater community, you can participate to be included in the 2023 National Theater Company tour plan (CNT). The Company will have the project reception period open until April 24th, for professionals in the theater area: theater producers or those who are related in some way to the performing arts.

Regarding the selection, the CNT comments that they will be small-format children’s projects, with a maximum of five performers. The projection is that each proposal can provide a minimum of 5 functions and a maximum of 8 functions. “This is an opportunity to promote the exchange of significant stage experiences with Costa Rican society, in this case, focused on children, in order to guarantee their cultural rights and their integral human development“, said Pablo Molina, artistic director of the Company.

