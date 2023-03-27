More
    Search
    Local News
    Updated:

    National Theater Company Seeks Stage Projects for Its 2023 Tour

    The independent professional theater can send its proposals to the National Theater Company until April 24th, 2023

    By TCRN STAFF
    5
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    If you have a stage project and are part of the independent professional theater community, you can participate to be included in the 2023 National Theater Company tour plan (CNT). The Company will have the project reception period open until April 24th, for professionals in the theater area: theater producers or those who are related in some way to the performing arts.

    Regarding the selection, the CNT comments that they will be small-format children’s projects, with a maximum of five performers. The projection is that each proposal can provide a minimum of 5 functions and a maximum of 8 functions. “This is an opportunity to promote the exchange of significant stage experiences with Costa Rican society, in this case, focused on children, in order to guarantee their cultural rights and their integral human development“, said Pablo Molina, artistic director of the Company.

    Do You want to see more? Visit and subscribe at  Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    SourceMarianela Sanabria
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    How Should We Breathe When Exercising So As Not to Run Out of Breath?
    Next article
    What Is the Effect of Eating Too Much Sugar?
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Hypothyroidism: A Disease that Affects Women’s Health as well as Their Personal and Professional Life

    In Latin America the prevalence of hypothyroidism has reached approximately 10% in women of reproductive age.
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »