Home
News
Travel
Lifestyle
More
Awareness
Health
Science & Tech
Opinion
Reviews
Sign in
Welcome!
Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password?
Privacy Policy
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
Search
Home
News
News
Find out which Cantons will Change from Orange to Yellow Alert as of this Week
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: September 4, 2020
As of this August 12, several cantons will see a change in their alert, this due to a review carried out, following...
News
“In the Face of this Calamity, Political Flags Remain Small and the Country Grows Large”, says President Alvarado
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: September 4, 2020
At the end of the past week in which the government of the Republic listened to representatives of the productive, labor, and...
Travel
With “Tiquetes de la Esperanza” they hope to Reactivate Sodas and Restaurants in Santa Cruz
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: September 3, 2020
The sodas and restaurants of the canton of Santa Cruz in Guanacaste will have valuable support and encouragement to keep their businesses open
News
“Sustainable Mobility in Costa Rica”: Breaking the Traditional Paradigm in Transport
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: September 2, 2020
The perspectives and challenges to achieve sustainable mobility from the government and civil society vision, with the...
News
As of September 9th, the Use of Masks in Closed Public Spaces will be Mandatory
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: September 1, 2020
The use of masks will be compulsory as of September 9th for anyone who is going to visit a closed public place,...
Travel
Travel
Guácimo Tourist Route will Benefit 17 Businesses and 10,900 people
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: September 3, 2020
This Monday, after the celebration of the Governing Council in Limón, the President of the Republic, Carlos...
Travel
With “Tiquetes de la Esperanza” they hope to Reactivate Sodas and Restaurants in Santa Cruz
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: September 3, 2020
The sodas and restaurants of the canton of Santa Cruz in Guanacaste will have valuable support and encouragement to keep their businesses open
Travel
Reactivation of Cruise Tourism in the Country Remains Uncertain
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: September 3, 2020
The resumption of the arrival of cruise ships in the country is uncertain, admit industry experts. This...
Travel
Costa Rica Reactivates “Business Tourism” and Expands Flights from the US
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: August 31, 2020
Costa Rica announced the reactivation of "Business Tourism" and expanded the opening of commercial flights from the...
Travel
Costa Rica, the Country Blessed with Abundance of Natural Parks
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: August 31, 2020
Faced with the COVID-19 Pandemic, many countries in the world have been paralyzed, in confinement, fearful but hopeful. Have you wondered what...
Lifestyle
Culture & Lifestyle
Sedentary Lifestyle Due to Remote Work has Serious Consequences
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: September 3, 2020
Thousands of people have remote work days as part of their new normal, which could have direct implications on their health by not taking the necessary precautions
Culture & Lifestyle
The Benefits of Teleworking in Resonance, Guanacaste
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: September 3, 2020
The COVID-19 Pandemic has completely transformed the way we carry out our professional duties. The opportunity to...
Culture & Lifestyle
Costa Rica Proposes to the UN Declaring August 31st as the “International Day of Afro-descendants”
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: September 1, 2020
"I am the heir to generations of brave men and women, fighters, capable of turning pain into...
Culture & Lifestyle
Learn How to Prepare 3 typical Costa Rican Meals at Home
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: August 29, 2020
Do you like Costa Rican food? Then you have found the ideal article for you, here you will find the recipes of 3 typical Costa Rican dishes
Culture & Lifestyle
Leonardo Dicaprio Praises Costa Rica on Social Media
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: August 28, 2020
The American actor, Leonardo DiCaprio, published a message on his Twitter account that fills all Ticos with...
More
Awareness
Health
Science & Tech
Opinion
Reviews
More
Search
Search
Home
News
News
Find out which Cantons will Change from Orange to Yellow Alert as of this Week
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: September 4, 2020
As of this August 12, several cantons will see a change in their alert, this due to a review carried out, following...
News
“In the Face of this Calamity, Political Flags Remain Small and the Country Grows Large”, says President Alvarado
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: September 4, 2020
At the end of the past week in which the government of the Republic listened to representatives of the productive, labor, and...
Travel
With “Tiquetes de la Esperanza” they hope to Reactivate Sodas and Restaurants in Santa Cruz
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: September 3, 2020
The sodas and restaurants of the canton of Santa Cruz in Guanacaste will have valuable support and encouragement to keep their businesses open
News
“Sustainable Mobility in Costa Rica”: Breaking the Traditional Paradigm in Transport
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: September 2, 2020
The perspectives and challenges to achieve sustainable mobility from the government and civil society vision, with the...
News
As of September 9th, the Use of Masks in Closed Public Spaces will be Mandatory
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: September 1, 2020
The use of masks will be compulsory as of September 9th for anyone who is going to visit a closed public place,...
Travel
Travel
Guácimo Tourist Route will Benefit 17 Businesses and 10,900 people
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: September 3, 2020
This Monday, after the celebration of the Governing Council in Limón, the President of the Republic, Carlos...
Travel
With “Tiquetes de la Esperanza” they hope to Reactivate Sodas and Restaurants in Santa Cruz
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: September 3, 2020
The sodas and restaurants of the canton of Santa Cruz in Guanacaste will have valuable support and encouragement to keep their businesses open
Travel
Reactivation of Cruise Tourism in the Country Remains Uncertain
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: September 3, 2020
The resumption of the arrival of cruise ships in the country is uncertain, admit industry experts. This...
Travel
Costa Rica Reactivates “Business Tourism” and Expands Flights from the US
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: August 31, 2020
Costa Rica announced the reactivation of "Business Tourism" and expanded the opening of commercial flights from the...
Travel
Costa Rica, the Country Blessed with Abundance of Natural Parks
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: August 31, 2020
Faced with the COVID-19 Pandemic, many countries in the world have been paralyzed, in confinement, fearful but hopeful. Have you wondered what...
Lifestyle
Culture & Lifestyle
Sedentary Lifestyle Due to Remote Work has Serious Consequences
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: September 3, 2020
Thousands of people have remote work days as part of their new normal, which could have direct implications on their health by not taking the necessary precautions
Culture & Lifestyle
The Benefits of Teleworking in Resonance, Guanacaste
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: September 3, 2020
The COVID-19 Pandemic has completely transformed the way we carry out our professional duties. The opportunity to...
Culture & Lifestyle
Costa Rica Proposes to the UN Declaring August 31st as the “International Day of Afro-descendants”
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: September 1, 2020
"I am the heir to generations of brave men and women, fighters, capable of turning pain into...
Culture & Lifestyle
Learn How to Prepare 3 typical Costa Rican Meals at Home
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: August 29, 2020
Do you like Costa Rican food? Then you have found the ideal article for you, here you will find the recipes of 3 typical Costa Rican dishes
Culture & Lifestyle
Leonardo Dicaprio Praises Costa Rica on Social Media
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: August 28, 2020
The American actor, Leonardo DiCaprio, published a message on his Twitter account that fills all Ticos with...
More
Awareness
Health
Science & Tech
Opinion
Reviews
Home
Write For Us
Write For Us
Www.thecostaricanews.com
Donate to TCRN
Advertising Rates
Marketing Services
Write for Us
© Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
Email:
[email protected]
Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
Language »