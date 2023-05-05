More
    Costa Rican Cycling Dominates the 2023 Pan American “Enduro” With 7 Titles

    Tico Sports gain international recognition

    By TCRN STAFF
    Last weekend the Pan American Enduro Championship was held in Costa Rica, where the Costa Rican delegation excelled by winning seven titles, while Venezuela took one.

    The event took place in two different venues: on Saturday April 29th at Senderos Colón with three different circuits, and on Sunday the 30th at Adventure Park with four more circuits. After the sum of times, Costa Rica was the country with the best performance, achieving 7 of the 8 Pan American titles in dispute.

    Total success

    The president of the Costa Rican Cycling Federation, Óscar Ávila, was extremely satisfied with the success of the event and highlighted the importance of hosting a championship of this category in the country. “We had 10 different countries, two different climates, and that gave the event a lot of importance and credibility,” Ávila explained.

    The champions of each category were Álvaro Hidalgo in Elite Men, Melissa Ávila in Elite Women, Anthony Ruiz in Sub 21, Andrés Martínez in Master A, Manuel Fuentes in Master B, Santiago Arenas in Junior, Jan Xirinachs in E-Bike Open and Carlos Castle in E-Bike Master. The event was a resounding success for Costa Rica, which demonstrated its organizational capacity and high level of competition in the sport of cycling.

