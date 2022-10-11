Tico Andrés Gutiérrez Wins Bronze at the Ironman World Championship In Hawaii

The Costa Rican triathlete, Andrés Gutiérrez, won a bronze medal at the Ironman World Championship in Kona Hawaii in his Physically Challenged (PC) category, stopping the watch with a time of 12:35.33.

The PC Open Division is available to athletes with a medically verified visual impairment (as defined below) or a medically verified physical or neurological disability that substantially limits one or more major life activities.

In the case of the Tico, he suffered a bike accident and lost much of the mobility of his left arm and internal and external rotation. In this race he had to swim 3.8 km, pedal 180 km and run 42.2 km.

Also a businessman

In addition to being an outstanding athlete, Gutiérrez is in charge of the executive direction of the ADEN International Business School, a business school specialized in training directors and managers here in Costa Rica, but which has 25 branches in 15 Latin American countries.

