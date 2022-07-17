Tickets for the Under-20 Women´s World Cup in Costa Rica are Now Available

With less than a month to go before the start of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022, fans can now purchase their tickets for any of the 32 matches of this great celebration of women’s football.

Tickets, priced between $5 and $10, are sold on a first-come, first-served basis at FIFA.com/en/tickets.During Visa’s pre-sale phase, locations were sold in 27 countries.Now, fans in Costa Rica and around the world have another chance to get a ticket to experience the future stars of women’s football next month.

Proving their worth

With the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup already on the horizon, the tournament in Costa Rica – which takes place from August 10th to 28th – offers the great promises of women’s football a golden opportunity to prove their worth.

The competition will start with two exciting matches at the Alejandro Morera Soto stadium: Germany will face Colombia, while New Zealand will face Mexico.The opening day will onclude with two other important matches in group A: an exciting Brazil-Spain followed by the debut of the host team, Costa Rica, against Australia, both at the National Stadium.

The champion team of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2022 will be crowned just 18 days later in the grand final on August 28th at the San José National Stadium.