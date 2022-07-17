Tickets for the Under-20 Women´s World Cup in Costa Rica are Now Available

With less than a month to go before the start of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022, fans can now purchase their tickets for any of the 32 matches of this great celebration of women’s football.
Tickets, priced between $5 and $10, are sold on a first-come, first-served basis at FIFA.com/en/tickets.During Visa’s pre-sale phase, locations were sold in 27 countries.Now, fans in Costa Rica and around the world have another chance to get a ticket to experience the future stars of women’s football next month.
TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.
Proving their worth
With the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup already on the horizon, the tournament in Costa Rica – which takes place from August 10th to 28th – offers the great promises of women’s football a golden opportunity to prove their worth.
The competition will start with two exciting matches at the Alejandro Morera Soto stadium: Germany will face Colombia, while New Zealand will face Mexico.The opening day will onclude with two other important matches in group A: an exciting Brazil-Spain followed by the debut of the host team, Costa Rica, against Australia, both at the National Stadium.
The champion team of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2022 will be crowned just 18 days later in the grand final on August 28th at the San José National Stadium.