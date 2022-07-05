Costa Rican National Soccer Team Will Be Included In The “FIFA 23” Video Game

EA Sports and FIFA will be able to end their years-long relationship with FIFA 23, and “La Sele” will be present in that latest edition of the video game

As usual every year at the end of September or the beginning of October, the famous FIFA 23 video game will be released and, in this edition, it will be special since after three decades it will be the last under the link between the EA Sports company and FIFA itself.

However, this installment will also be special because it is practically a fact that the Costa Rican National Soccer Team will be included in the available selections; something striking considering that it is very difficult to see Central American nations in this type of game.

Both Men´s and Women´s teams

Precisely, this next FIFA 23 will feature a new mode for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which explains why “La Sele” will be included. In addition, according to a report on the XFire site, the new game will not only present the possibility of playing the World Cup for the men’s teams but also the women’s teams.

The content leaker, DonkTrading, published that all the teams qualified for the World Cup event will be present in the game. So there will be picks that will return to the franchise after being removed in recent games.

Costa Rica had a presence four years ago for the 2018 Russia edition, however, it is a fact that fans will be able to enjoy the tricolor in this game mode that will be released at the end of the year. For now, we will have to wait to find out the chosen players, as well as all the specific details.