More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Mixed Martial Arts in Costa Rica Will Have Government Support

    MMA doing all it can to become an Olympic sport

    By TCRN STAFF
    3
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    A struggle of many years and paperwork led the fans of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) in Costa Rica to take the leap in sport in the country, but finally a Sports Federation was established for the first time that will have the support of the Government through Icoder. We talked with Alejandro Solano, president of the new entity.

    How was the process to inaugurate the Tico MMA Federation?


    “Since MMA began, I was the pioneer in 2005 with the first fight in Costa Rica, there has been talk of the need for a Federation, as always to regulate the sport since academies and organizations come out that do not meet the basic requirements and do fights without proper rules and expose fighters.”

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    “We did not have support from the government and that is why the private company did not want to support us, because we did not have a foundation. When I retired from MMA and found time to do it. The associations were developed and the Federation was registered with the Icoder (National Sports Institute) and was already approved”.

    Will you receive a budget from Icoder?


    “Really right now the rationale is not to seek a budget from Icoder but rather that we already belong to the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation, it is like the FIFA of soccer, we already belong to them, they already have a structure and many federations from different countries and they do all their might to be an Olympic sport”.


    How will you work with the massification of sport for kids?


    “There are regulations and statutes where it is said what the competition is like, it includes from children, as they are obvious rules it is not combat as at a professional level, just as in amateur there are three different categories, very regulated. We promote sport from young people”.

    “Today we can say that we have MMA in all provinces, now we want this to be expanded, the mission is to develop a national championship, by provinces and districts, we plan to continue growing”.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceWalter Herrera
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous articleDriverless Cars on Costa Rican Streets Would Soon be a Reality Thanks to the Convergence Between 5G Network and Wifi 6
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Driverless Cars on Costa Rican Streets Would Soon be a Reality Thanks to the Convergence Between 5G Network and Wifi 6

    Experiencing remote-controlled automotive mobility through the streets of Costa Rica would be just one of the many
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER