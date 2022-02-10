Costa Rica And Canada Sign Agreement to Exchange Sports Experiences

The University of Ottawa in Canada and the Costa Rican Institute of Sport and Recreation (ICODER) signed a cooperation memorandum of understanding, whose objective is that professionals and athletes from both nations can exchange experiences in the sports field.

The agreement was signed in an activity that was carried out virtually between the president and vice-chancellor of the Canadian higher education center, Jacques Fremont, and the national director of the Costa Rican Institute of Sport and Recreation, Alba Quesada.

Good sports practices

The memorandum seeks to exchange good sports practices, studies and research, exchange of methodological material and physical equipment, as well as the organization of international conferences, symposiums, scholarships and seminars.

In addition, special emphasis will be placed on disciplines such as Olympic rowing, soccer, basketball, ancestral sports, and any other sport that may be considered a priority between the University of Ottawa in Canada and the Costa Rican Institute of Sports and Recreation, the agreement states.

The Minister of Sports, Karla Alemán, indicated that this agreement jointly seeks the development of research, training and coaching programs and projects that allow the creation of professional capacities, as well as professional growth.

“Likewise, it intends to develop a cooperation that provides an important boost in sports to ensure the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals in the matter,” he added.

Shared affinity

The Canadian ambassador to Costa Rica, Elizabeth Williams, celebrated this agreement by noting that “we are pleased to witness new opportunities for collaboration between Costa Rica and Canada. As countries we share affinity on issues such as human rights, democracy and inclusion and we believe that it is natural to collaborate in areas such as sports and culture”, she said.

The national director of ICODER, Alba Quesada, stated that this agreement will be used by sports federations and associations in our country, “since it focuses on the training of technicians and athletes, the exchange and management of healthy habits, recreation and sport,” she said.Additionally, ancestral sports are incorporated as a priority within the agreement signed between Canada and Costa Rica.

Finally, the Ambassador of Costa Rica in Canada, Mauricio Ortiz, stressed that “Sports Diplomacy with clear objectives and goals gives concrete results and agreements, such as this one signed with an important Canadian institution,” he said.

“I am sure that it will benefit young athletes, coaches, leaders, federations, Afro-descendant groups and native peoples who wish to do and practice competitive and recreational sports in both ways. As a former national basketball team, I am a firm believer in the importance of sport as a social mobilizer and creator of opportunities,” he added.

The agreement enters into force on the date of the signatures of both parties and respective endorsement, and will have an initial validity of one year, with the possibility of being automatically extended for the same period and up to a maximum of four years. After this, if both parties so agree, it may be extended through diplomatic channels on the Costa Rican side for four more years.