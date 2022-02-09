Figueres And Chaves Will Compete for Presidency of Costa Rica in a Second Round

After the scrutiny of 80% of the votes for the Presidency of the Republic, the candidates who will be in the second round, next Sunday, April 3rd, have already been defined.

The Partido LiberacionNacional(PLN) returns to protagonism, after two consecutive defeats. Former President José María Figueres has received more than 442,644 votes – 28% of the valid votes and Rodrigo Chaves, of Progreso Social Democratico, counted more than 270,374 votes, 17%.After Fabricio Alvarado and Nueva República were in second place in the first cut; Chaves outperformed the evangelical candidate in subsequent counts.

Varied and rough debate

Figueres dedicated words to promise actions to close gender gaps. (Eye for an Eye Agency).In his words of triumph, Figueres reiterated that he will take action to combat gender inequality. He addressed his message to reduce poverty, which affects women and youth more, groups on which he has set his sights to seek victory.

“We will have a government again, which will give them (women and young people) the priority they deserve. We will have a government with rights and equality for women, which will combat all types of violence against women and will not hide with puns, the disrespect for the integrity of women,” he pointed out, in a clear reference to Rodrigo Chaves, sanctioned for sexual misconduct by the World Bank.

For his part, Chaves asked Figueres to leave behind the attacks and offenses to dedicate him and start thinking about the future of the country.”I beg you for a respectful campaign. (…) The press, I call on you, to be a fundamental pillar to open spaces for this second round,” said the economist and former Minister of Finance in the Carlos Alvarado administration.