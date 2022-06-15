More
    Decree Making a Public Holiday Next Tuesday for Government Workers to Watch “La Sele” Match Against New Zealand

    Public sector workers are allowed to be absent from their work during the two hours that the rematch match will last

    By TCRN STAFF
    During the two hours that the playoff match of the Costa Rican National Team against New Zealand will last next Tuesday, June 14th, public employees will be able to be absent from their work, confirmed a decree published this past Friday in La Gaceta.

    The permit is valid from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., that is, it extends the officials’ lunch time by one hour, so that they can enjoy the entire match. President Rodrigo Chaves, in a video, urges the private sector to do the same, “but that is your will.”

    Very special

    For the president, Tuesday’s session will be “very special for all of us who love our “Sele” and Costa Rica”, because it is an opportunity to “complete a historic classification” that in his opinion will lead to the Tricolor, “God willing , to the next world final in Qatar”.

    “Obviously we all want to watch that game, but the country is in a complex situation,” explained Chaves, who, faced with the dilemma of whether or not to give time off, decided to “split the squash in half” and give public employees two lunch hours to watch the playoff game.

    In this way, citizens will be able to send to Qatar “the good vibes and emotion of a people passionate about the most beautiful sport in the world.”The decree was signed on June 9th, 2022 by the second vice president and Minister of Sport, Mary Munive.

    Source Alejandro Solis
    ViaBeleida Delgado
