More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Monteverde Is Highlighted As One of the Most Beautiful Destinations in the World

    By an international media survey

    By TCRN STAFF
    3
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The cloud forest of Monteverde stands out in the list published by the prestigious specialized travel magazine “Condé Nast Traveler”, as one of the 51 most beautiful destinations in the world to visit.

    The publication took into account nine places in Latin America, and that is where Costa Rican nature stands out.”Costa Rica is known for its biodiversity, and the Monteverde Cloud Forest Reserve alone acts as proof,” the article highlights.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    “Reptiles, migratory birds and bats, in addition to the greatest diversity of orchids in the world (more than 500 known species) fill this region of almost 26,000 acres northwest of the capital of San José.”

    Natural treasure

    Regarding the selection of places, the magazine took into account the natural wealth and biodiversity present in the sites visited.“While identifying all of Mother Nature’s greatest hits could take a lifetime, we think these 51 Breathtaking Landscapes and Breathtaking Wonders, from Antarctica to Zimbabwe, should move to the top of your travel bucket list. Whether you ‘re looking for beaches, forests, or national parks, you’re sure to find your new favorite destination”; Conde Nast Traveler review.

    From Latin America it also considered Angel Falls in Venezuela, the Galapagos Islands in Ecuador, Machu Pichu in Peru, the Amazon, theSalar de Uyuni in Bolivia as natural wonders.

    https://gnosiscr.com/
    https://gnosiscr.com/

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleDecree Making a Public Holiday Next Tuesday for Government Workers to Watch “La Sele” Match Against New Zealand
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Decree Making a Public Holiday Next Tuesday for Government Workers to Watch “La Sele” Match Against New Zealand

    Public sector workers are allowed to be absent from their work during the two hours that the rematch match will last
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER