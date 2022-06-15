Monteverde Is Highlighted As One of the Most Beautiful Destinations in the World

The cloud forest of Monteverde stands out in the list published by the prestigious specialized travel magazine “Condé Nast Traveler”, as one of the 51 most beautiful destinations in the world to visit.

The publication took into account nine places in Latin America, and that is where Costa Rican nature stands out.”Costa Rica is known for its biodiversity, and the Monteverde Cloud Forest Reserve alone acts as proof,” the article highlights.

“Reptiles, migratory birds and bats, in addition to the greatest diversity of orchids in the world (more than 500 known species) fill this region of almost 26,000 acres northwest of the capital of San José.”

Natural treasure

Regarding the selection of places, the magazine took into account the natural wealth and biodiversity present in the sites visited.“While identifying all of Mother Nature’s greatest hits could take a lifetime, we think these 51 Breathtaking Landscapes and Breathtaking Wonders, from Antarctica to Zimbabwe, should move to the top of your travel bucket list. Whether you ‘re looking for beaches, forests, or national parks, you’re sure to find your new favorite destination”; Conde Nast Traveler review.

From Latin America it also considered Angel Falls in Venezuela, the Galapagos Islands in Ecuador, Machu Pichu in Peru, the Amazon, theSalar de Uyuni in Bolivia as natural wonders.