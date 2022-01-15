More
    National Parks Of Costa Rica Received More Than 122,000 Tourists during the Christmas Holiday

    Authorities called to continue visiting national parks during the summer season as a way to reactivate the economy

    A total of 122,465 tourists visited national parks in Costa Rica between December 22nd, 2021 and January 2nd, 2022.This is stated in the records published this past week by the National System of Conservation Areas (Sinac). According to the data, the areas with the greatest attraction for tourism were the Central Volcanic Mountain Range and the Central Pacific.

    Continued visits

    The director of Sinac, Rafael Gutiérrez, highlighted that those sites with natural attractions and close to the tourist centers of the country are the most visited.The institution called to continue visiting national parks during the summer season as a way to reactivate the economy. Of course, he asked to do it abiding by the respective biosecurity protocols for the pandemic.

    Costa Rica has a total of 30 national parks, 149 protected wildlife areas, of which 138 are state or mixed administration and 11 private.

