There Are Plenty Of Reasons To Love Costa Rican National Parks

Costa Rica is a nation rich in biodiversity, even greater for its loving population that has dedicated itself to giving impulses to their National Parks. Every August 24th the National Parks Day is celebrated in the Central American country, in this month, a very significant date is also celebrated: Park Rangers Day, both dates lead us to have more reflection on conservation actions and respect for the environment.

A look into the past …

If we take our eyes to the past, we have that in the year 1970 in Costa Rica, the network of national parks was created, which is administered by the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC).

Since 1994, SINAC has been a department of the Ministry of the Environment and Energy in charge of the maintenance, organization and strategic planning of all the protected areas of the territory.

We have 30 national parks for all the world to admire

There are 30 national parks that are at the disposal of SINAC, in addition to biological and forest reserves. These are all great options to visit in the Land of Pure Life. Last year (2020), Ticos learned the news, that San Lucas Island would be the 30th national park.

It is worth noting that it was a decision, which had (45 votes) from the Costa Rican deputies. The purpose of this initiative is: the sustainable administration of a unique territory, which has a wealth of history, archeology, architecture, marine, fauna, forest and beach, all on the same island.

National parks of Costa Rica and all that they entail

– The National Parks are the engine of the economy of each country and Costa Rica is a reference for the whole world.

– There are plenty of reasons to love national parks, contribute to them, generate reflection and take a day, two and even three to visit them.

– We mention some of the options: As we mentioned previously, San Lucas Island or Manuel Antonio, are some of the most visited.

– Additionally, you can visit the Guanacaste National Park, which contains 35,200 hectares of dry tropical forests and savannas; the Poás Volcano National Park, with its main attraction, the Póas volcano; the Tapantí National Park, considered one of the largest in the country, among many other options.

Today, when globally we are going through a Pandemic and a climate crisis, it is ideal to know the importance of what we have and what we do to keep our environment free of environmental evils.