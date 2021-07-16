The Fascinating Tropical Forests of Costa Rica

This region of the tropical forest of Costa Rica are important because they are the last remaining zone where the almond tree (Dipteryx panamensis) is dominant and is the habitat for a number of endangered species, both animal and plant.

The Selva Verde Tropical Reserve has been identified as a critical part of the San Juan-La Selva Biological Corridor, part of the initiative of the Great Mesoamerican Biological Corridor, which is a proposal to connect the protected habitat of southern Mexico and Belize to Panama.

Bird species

Costa Rica has a greater variety of bird species than all of North America and Europe combined. Now the Sarapiquí region is home to the Costa Rican Bird Route and Selva Verde is one of the established sites on the route.

The route consists of twelve birdwatching sites, linking already established and newly created biological reserves to offer a variety of birdwatching opportunities and programs in the San Juan – La Selva Biological Corridor of the tropical forest northeast of Costa Rica.

First of its kind in Central America

Being the first of its kind in Central America, the Bird Route not only gives visitors access to the primary forest, but also offers owners access to income through tourism and an alternative income to other activities that are not so environmentally sustainable.

Costa Rica has protected more than 2.7 million acres of different microclimates in 75 national parks and reserves. Many of these beautiful parks, gardens, waterfalls, volcanoes, caverns, bird watching, and wildlife habitats are located near the Selva Verde rainforest in Costa Rica.

Sites such as the Braulio Carrillo National Park, the Arenal and Poas volcanoes and the Heliconia Island Botanical Gardens are just some of the local attractions that are available as day trips and that can be organized.