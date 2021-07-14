More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    The First Tree of the Costa Rica-China Friendship Forest Was Planted

    As part of the “Footprint of the Future” initiative

    By TCRN STAFF
    10
    0

    Must Read

    MoneyTCRN STAFF -

    10 Green Businesses In Guanacaste Could Receive Up To ¢ 7 Million

    From the ACRxS we want to promote economic recovery after the effects of covid-19 and support business models that contribute to conserving ecosystems and biodiversity
    Read more
    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Royal Canadian Mint Circulating $ 2 Coin Commemorating the 100th Anniversary Of The Discovery Of Insulin

    The Royal Canadian Mint is issuing a new $ 2 circulating coin that celebrates the fact that, 100 years...
    Read more
    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    The First Tree of the Costa Rica-China Friendship Forest Was Planted

    President Carlos Alvarado and Beijing Ambassador Tang Heng planted the first tree of the Friendship Forest between China and Costa Rica
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    President Carlos Alvarado and Beijing Ambassador Tang Heng planted the first tree of the Friendship Forest between China and Costa Rica this past week, as part of the “Footprint of the Future” initiative.

    Located on the grounds of the Los Chiles Professional Technical College, in the province of Alajuela, the forest will feature an innovative circular design, inspired by Chinese culture, as well as the initial donation of two thousand trees by the Asian giant to reforest the northern part of Costa Rica. Likewise, organizations led by women will maintain the planted trees for five years to guarantee their survival.

    TIP: Get updates on upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on what's happening around you! Click here.

    A more sustainable, inclusive and resilient future

    “We thank the People’s Republic of China for joining the “Footprint of the Future” initiative and thus joining the efforts of our country to forge the foundations of a more sustainable, inclusive and resilient future for all people and the planet,” Alvarado highlighted.

    Along with the president, the vice president Epsy Campbell, manager of the initiative; the ministers of Public Education Giselle Cruz and of Environment and Energy (Minae) Andrea Meza Murillo; and the mayor of Los Chiles, Jacobo Guillén. Also, the director of the National Fund for Forest Financing, Jorge Mario Rodríguez; and the assistant resident representative of the United Nations Program (UNDP) in Costa Rica, Kryssia Brade.

    During the event they reported that in a dozen circumferences of the new Friendship Forest between China and Costa Rica there will be species such as ceiba, coffee, medicinal plants, yellow bark, savanna oak, jacarandas, laurel, almond and guanacaste, among others, which will be offered biodiversity, ecosystem resilience and high educational value.

    Closer to meeting the goal

    The Minae highlighted that China’s contribution is getting closer and closer to meeting the goal of planting 200 thousand endemic, floral, fruit and timber trees, in nine cantons of the northern zone, with a view to the celebration of the Bicentennial of Independence this year. Well, there are still 76 thousand 708 plants to reach that amount. In turn, it contributes to the national goal of increasing forest cover to 60 percent by 2030.

    Leaving an indelible sustainable mark

    The Tica vice president said that her initiative was born with the objective of leaving an indelible sustainable mark and with the need to achieve an inclusive economic recovery after the impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

    Unlike other reforestation programs, Campbell praised that “Footprint of the Future” excels in its efforts to seek the survival of all planted trees, by maintaining them for five years, a task carried out mainly by organizations led by women.

    Get Updates On Upcoming Retreats & Events in Costa Rica

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With Upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleCosta Rican Students Will Return to Classrooms This Monday under Combined Modality and Strict Protocols
    Next articleRoyal Canadian Mint Circulating $ 2 Coin Commemorating the 100th Anniversary Of The Discovery Of Insulin
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    MoneyTCRN STAFF -

    10 Green Businesses In Guanacaste Could Receive Up To ¢ 7 Million

    From the ACRxS we want to promote economic recovery after the effects of covid-19 and support business models that contribute to conserving ecosystems and biodiversity
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    The Fascinating Ujarrás Ruins of Costa Rica

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    The curved side scrolls that join the first and third bodies that cover the gabled roof, their movement announce the arrival of the Baroque.
    Read more

    Costa Rica Recovers 1,305 Pre-Columbian Pieces From US Museum

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    "It was a process that began in 2010, when Brooklyn Museum asked us if we wanted to recover those objects, which at the time were taken due to lack of regulation,"
    Read more

    The Spheres Of Costa Rica, Sculptures That Do Not Lose Their Essence

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    the Spheres of Costa Rica, sculptures that today are a world heritage site thanks to UNESCO.
    Read more

    New Norwegian Law Forces Influencers to Confess that They Retouched Their Online Photos

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    In Norway, a new law comes into force that will oblige influencers on social media to not post modified photos without saying what they have done.
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Interested in Upcoming Retreats & Events in Costa Rica? Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Get Updates.

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERand get updates on Costa Rican Retreats & Events.