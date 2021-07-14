Costa Rican Students Will Return to Classrooms This Monday under Combined Modality and Strict Protocols

The Costa Rican educational community will return to schools and colleges starting this Monday, July 12th, under the modality of combined education. The Ministry of Public Education (MEP) reported that the almost 1,200,000 million students will resume their teaching process with strict health protocols issued by the Ministry of Health.

This process will be resumed in a combined way, that is, some will go in person and others will receive the lessons from home, this with the aim of maintaining social distancing. The MEP also announced some important dates for the second semester of the school year.

In addition, it was recalled that the guidelines still apply according to the uniform, but if a student does not have it complete, they can attend lessons without problem.

Exception to the sanitary vehicle restriction

It is important to remember that the transfer to educational centers is an exception to the sanitary vehicle circulation restriction, so that people who need to travel for these reasons may do so carrying any of the following documents:

– Letter from the educational center.

– Student Card with photograph.

– Proof of enrollment from the educational center.

Pause allowed the system to improve

As indicated by the Minister of Public Education, Guiselle Cruz, the suspension of lessons allowed the institution to advance in various processes so that the school year can be carried out with greater security.

One of these, the vaccination against Covid-19 of the teaching and administrative staff of the MEP, which is vaccinated in 96.69% with at least one dose. The official also mentioned that the MEP advances in an academic leveling plan that seeks clarity on the essential and core learning and bases for the development of students.

“It does not mean returning to recover unaddressed learning, but to activate moments of connection and collaboration in pedagogical mediation for the benefit of the student,” said the minister.

Strict health protocols

In addition, through the Unit for the Permanence, Reincorporation and Educational Success (UPRE), the application of the protocols to avoid student desertion will be reinforced. The protocols include early warning that allows identifying people at risk of exclusion and giving them timely attention and monitoring.

As part of the reinforcement of the tools that the MEP implements to level the academic part and monitor educational centers, a national information system was developed for the registration of reports of cases associated with COVID-19 in educational centers.

Minister Cruz recalled the importance of solidarity and companionship through compliance and attention to the protocols of distancing and hand washing.