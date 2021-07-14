USA Prepares Shipment of Vaccines to Costa Rica

The United States Government announced this past week that it is preparing a donation of vaccines for Costa Rica. According to a tweet from Gloria Berbena, Chargé d’Affaires of the United States Embassy in Costa Rica, the doses would be arriving in the country the other week.

“I am pleased to announce that the United States is preparing to send vaccines to Costa Rica next week,” the diplomat reported in a short message. (There are no details yet on quantities or brands of vaccines).

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

The President thanked the donation

Minutes later, the President of the Republic, Carlos Alvarado, thanked the donation in the same way. “We appreciate this announcement that reaffirms the solidarity and support of the United States. The technical teams of both countries have worked side by side to make it possible. Our countries reaffirm their historic bilateral relationship and their commitment to work together,” said the tweet from the leader.