    Costa Rican Businessmen Express Concerns Over the Extension Of Vehicle Circulation Restrictions

    Greater flexibility is urgently needed, they affirm

    By TCRN STAFF
    Few hours after knowing that the Costa Rican Government will extend the sanitary vehicle circulation restriction and will maintain the reduction of capacity in shops until next August 8th, the business sector expressed its concern. This was stated this Friday by the Costa Rican Union of Chambers and Associations of the Private Business Sector (Uccaep).

    The entity assured that, on the contrary, the Executive Power should worry about accelerating the vaccination campaign while reminding that businesses are not a source of contagion thanks to the established protocols.

    “The closures are not the way, the way is the acceleration of vaccination and allowing the importation of doses from other pharmaceutical companies. The formal business sector has been responsible for the application of protocols and compliance with measures”.

    Economic reactivation is through vaccination

    “One of the main routes for economic reactivation is vaccination, so the process of immunization of the population must be accelerated much more, since in recent weeks there has been less vaccination against Covid-19, which delays more collective immunity”, denounced the president of Uccaep, José Álvaro Jenkins.

    In this way, the businessmen join the restaurant sector which, this past week, urged the authorities to return to a restriction of two plate numbers a day and extend the closing hours for businesses at 11:00 pm, as of Monday, July 12th. Precisely, the refusal of the Executive, around these two issues, generated discomfort in the business organization.

    Although from July 12th to 25th, the scheme suggested by the Costa Rican Chamber of Restaurants and Related (Cacore) will be returned, on weekends the restriction of even and odd plates is maintained. As of July 26th and until August 8th, the differentiation will be made by plates in the odd and even scheme, throughout the week as it has been applied.

    Extension

    On the other hand, the measures that are extended until August 8th are:

    – Public transportation on a regular basis without standing people.

    – Establishments with health permits and customer service continue from 5:00 a.m. at 9:00 p.m.

    – Beach closings at 6:00 p.m. at 5:00 a.m.

    – Supermarkets, mini-stores, grocery stores and liquor stores with allowed operation from 5 a.m. at 9 p.m.

    – Bars at 25% capacity.

    – Hotels with more than 100 rooms at 75% capacity.

    – National Parks at 50% capacity.

    However, the Government did show flexibility in capacity for academic, business and places of worship (churches) by increasing capacity by up to 300 people. For its part, social events in social halls can host up to 75 attendees.

    Resonance Costa Rica

