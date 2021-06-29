Costa Rica Strengthens Biodiversity of Isla Del Coco

The Ministry of Environment and Energy (Minae) of Costa Rica announced today the strengthening of the program for the protection of marine and insular biodiversity of Isla Del Coco, classified as a natural laboratory.

Regarding the 43rd anniversary of the creation of the Isla del Coco National Park (PNIC), declared a World Heritage Site, the Minae announced that the actions seek to counteract factors that put the integrity of this protected area at risk such as illegal fishing, contamination of the seas and the impact of climate change.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

World scientists carry out research on evolution, species behavior and environmental monitoring in this exceptional place in Costa Rica, also declared a Wetland of World Importance (1998), Historic Architectural Heritage of Costa Rica (2002) and Marine Corridor of the Eastern Tropical Pacific ( 2004).

In need of continuous work to protect its resources and to create awareness within the productive sector

The head of the Minae, Andrea Meza, pointed out that despite the efforts made by national authorities and friendly organizations, the multiple threats faced by marine conservation require continuous work to protect its resources and to create awareness within the productive sector.

For this reason, he indicated, only those activities that are within the framework of the General Management Plan with attention to sustainable tourism are allowed and, with the exception of government personnel who occupy the administrative headquarters on a rotating basis, no person from permanent way.

The Minae stated that the objective of strengthening the aforementioned Program lies in supporting the adoption of timely and effective management measures that allow it to preserve its exceptional universal value.