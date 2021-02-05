More
    The Chinese New Year Will Be Celebrated in Costa Rica with a Photography Contest

    Everybody is welcome to participate

    By TCRN STAFF
    Through a photographic contest that seeks to capture the diversity and beauty of Chinese culture, the New Year Festival of that nation will be held in Costa Rica. The initiative arises as a way to rethink the holiday, due to the Pandemic caused by COVID-19.

    Open to all

    Anyone can participate, they only have to send a photograph along with a small review and in jpg format, as well as detail their personal data. There is time until February 7th, the winners will be announced on the 13th through a live broadcast by the Municipality of San José. Among the prizes are Huawei P40 cell phones, as well as smart watches from the same brand.

    30 photos will also be chosen to receive a gift of handicrafts brought from China. The competition is organized by the Chinese Embassy in Costa Rica, the Municipality of San José and the Asociación Colonia China de Costa Rica.

