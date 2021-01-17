Trans Costa Rica Coastal Nosara, Stage Competition Scheduled for Next May

The organization of the Trans Costa Rica Nosara bicycle race continues to provide good news despite the cancellation of the traditional format for this 2021. The Trans Costa Rica Coastal Nosara joins the already presented Trans Costa Rica Cup as events endorsed by the cycling federation for this first semester of the year.

Trans Costa Rica Coastal Nosara presents three days of competition: a prologue and two online stages through the paradisiacal places of this Guanacaste region. “We started this 2021 setting goals and wanting to continue collaborating with national cycling and its competitive level.” The organization commented through its social networks.

The competition will take place on May 21, 22 and 23, thanks to the extraordinary work in terms of procedures and new alliances with different sponsors. Soon they will be providing more information in their different communication channels.

On the other hand, Trans Costa Rica Cup announced the opening of the Male and Female Youth category for its three planned dates this summer for the Pedregal Sports Zone.