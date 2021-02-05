This past Monday, February 1st, the railroad tests of the new electric trains acquired by the Costa Rican Institute of Railways (Incofer) began, which will come into full operation in April. Given this, the authorities ask drivers to be careful to avoid collisions with the new rail cars.

“We also ask drivers for the necessary precaution when they pass through a railway right of way, in an intervention with a stop barrier, or a traffic light intervention so that we do not have any incidents with the new trains.

“Equally to pedestrians, we are going to be circulating on the tracks of the Greater Metropolitan Area with new trains and we require full attention for the passage of them,” said the executive president of Incofer, Elizabeth Briceño.

The tests will be carried out at “off-peak time”, that is, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., hours in which regular service is not offered to passengers. This Monday the tours were made between the Pacific Station and the Atlantic Station, as well as to the Sabana.

The verifications began this Monday and will continue throughout the month, the intention of the authorities is to carry out “static and dynamic tests, in addition to checking the engine requirements and a series of protocols within the commissioning and operation of the new trains”, explained the official.

Modern technology



The eight new Chinese trains acquired from CRRC Quingdao Sifang Co, had a cost of $ 32 million and double the passenger capacity that can be transferred on each trip. The trains can transport 372 passengers and have “air conditioning, preferential seats and space for two wheelchairs per unit. In addition, they have a passenger information system that includes data visualization through LED screens and sound warnings, as well as double window made of polycarbonate and glass for greater resistance to impacts”.