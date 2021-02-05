“Museo del Jade” Presents: “A window to the soul of Costa Rica Cabécar”

The Museum of Jade and Pre-Columbian Culture presents the exhibition “A window to the soul of Costa Rica Cabécar”. This exhibition consists of a series of digital and printed photographs of Melanie L. Wells-Alvarado, who since 1996 has established a relationship of friendship with Cabécar families in the Tsimari and Kokötei communities.

In these photographs the sensitivity of the human being residing in the mountains is perceived, where the warmth of the permanent fire reflects the hospitality and the innate spirit of generosity of these Cabécar families with whom Melanie has had the opportunity to share her daily life, These portraits captured in black and white do not fail to show us their warmth. Melanie considers herself part of these families: with admiration, she sees strength, resilience, and adaptation.

“A window to the soul of Costa Rica Cabécar” can be visited from February 4 to April 19, Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. m. to 5 p. m. Admission to this space will be free and as complementary activities, guided tours will be carried out by the photographer.