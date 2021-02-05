More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    “Museo del Jade” Presents: “A window to the soul of Costa Rica Cabécar”

    This exhibition displays a series of digital and printed photographs by Melanie L. Wells-Alvarado

    By TCRN STAFF
    5
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    “Museo del Jade” Presents: “A window to the soul of Costa Rica Cabécar”

    Admission to this space will be free and as complementary activities, guided tours will be carried out by the photographer.
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Tests Begin in Costa Rica with New Electric Trains

    "Equally to pedestrians, we are going to be circulating on the tracks of the Greater Metropolitan Area with new trains and we require full attention for the passage of them,"
    Read more
    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    The Chinese New Year Will Be Celebrated in Costa Rica with a Photography Contest

    Through a photographic contest that seeks to capture the diversity and beauty of Chinese culture, the New Year Festival...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Museum of Jade and Pre-Columbian Culture presents the exhibition “A window to the soul of Costa Rica Cabécar”. This exhibition consists of a series of digital and printed photographs of Melanie L. Wells-Alvarado, who since 1996 has established a relationship of friendship with Cabécar families in the Tsimari and Kokötei communities.

    In these photographs the sensitivity of the human being residing in the mountains is perceived, where the warmth of the permanent fire reflects the hospitality and the innate spirit of generosity of these Cabécar families with whom Melanie has had the opportunity to share her daily life, These portraits captured in black and white do not fail to show us their warmth. Melanie considers herself part of these families: with admiration, she sees strength, resilience, and adaptation.

    “A window to the soul of Costa Rica Cabécar” can be visited from February 4 to April 19, Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. m. to 5 p. m. Admission to this space will be free and as complementary activities, guided tours will be carried out by the photographer.

    www.propertiesforsaleincostarica.com

    SourceLuanna Orjuela
    Via Beleida Delgado
    Previous articleTests Begin in Costa Rica with New Electric Trains
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    “Museo del Jade” Presents: “A window to the soul of Costa Rica Cabécar”

    Admission to this space will be free and as complementary activities, guided tours will be carried out by the photographer.
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Tests Begin in Costa Rica with New Electric Trains

    News TCRN STAFF -
    "Equally to pedestrians, we are going to be circulating on the tracks of the Greater Metropolitan Area with new trains and we require full attention for the passage of them,"
    Read more

    Costa Rica Extends Closure of Land Borders for Tourists Until March 1st

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The Government of Costa Rica extended the closure of land borders for tourists until next March 1st, due to the state of national emergency...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Offers International Visitors Great Experiences to Enjoy a Romantic Trip

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Having fun as a couple on a zip line, watching a whale or a sloth up close or participating in a cocoa ceremony are some of the experiences that await couples in Costa Rica.
    Read more

    New Tico TV Program Highlights “Naivety” By the General Population with Regards to Politics

    Entertainment TCRN STAFF -
    The space combines interviews, special guests, explanatory videos and infographics to enrich the audience's learning
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years