If you are passionate about the wonderful world of birds, their conservation, study and behavior, you should come to Costa Rica, here you will enjoy the experience of “bird watching”. In addition to this, you can enjoy spectacular natural places that will accompany you at every moment of this experience.

Avitourism (as bird watching is sometimes called) in Costa Rica nowadays has been consolidated, thanks to its development of specialized services for this touristic segment. It is worth mentioning that this country has more than 900 species of birds and a National Bird Route dedicated to the observation and preservation of all the species.

According to recent studies, it is estimated that more than 9.2 million people in the world are interested in bird watching, essentially they are members of international organizations of birdwatchers and 98% of these associations are concentrated in the United States and Europe. The ages of these tourists range between 25 and 70 years.

National Costa Rican Bird Watching Route.

The National Bird Watching Route of Costa Rica has been developed for birdwatchers (both domestic and foreign, specialists and beginners). This route has a circuit that integrates almost the entire Costa Rican territory, with points and locations selected precisely to allow tourists an unforgettable experience due to the extraordinary diversity of bird species.

Similarly, in this route, people can experience the culture of the local communities that are integrated into the route. It is important to know that among the 900 species of birds that make life within Costa Rica, the following stand out: hummingbirds, cocoons, goldfinches, quetzals, eagles, trogons, toucans, woodpeckers, hawks, parakeets, swallows, among other species found between highland and lowland forests, as well as in swamps, rivers and lakes. In addition to 220 migratory species that arrive in the country. In this route, you can see birds that will astound you with their plumage in which their striking colors stand out and also the unique songs they emit.

The objective of this national route is to position the country as an attractive destination for this specific market. That is why it has conditioned special sites for the observation of the different species, which are distributed in the towns of Palo Verde, Santa Rosa, Monteverde, Carara, Caño Negro, Sarapiquí, Tapantí, Tortuguero, Cahuita, San Gerardo de Dota, San Vito de Coto Brus and Tortuguero.

It is worth mentioning that each of the stops along this route has ideal conditions for the observation of birdlife such as adequate access, trails, local guides, infrastructure, tourist services, and information about the birds of the site, among others. Likewise, the route is structured both to be carried out by expert ornithologists or for amateurs, that is to say, it adapts according to the interest of the visitors since it can be partially or completely covered according to if what the tourist wishes to do. Studies by the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), have calculated that the average expenditure of tourists specifically interested in birdwatching who visit Costa Rica is $ 3221 per stay, with an average stay of 18 nights.

Costa Rica presents at the most important birdwatching fair in the United Kingdom.

Costa Rica recently was present for the first time at “BIRD FAIR 2019”, which took place from August 16 to 18 in Okham, England. In this fair, the country was able to present its National Bird Watching Route and all the benefits that the nation offers for tourists in this sector.

To learn a little about what BIRD FAIR is about, this is the largest Ornithological and Nature Tourism Fair in the world and according to its organizers, it has estimated participation of 20,000 people interested in bird watching tourism. More than 100 countries and approximately 400 exhibitors participated in this edition, where Costa Rica stood out for its extraordinary potential in this area.

“Part of the strategies of the National Bird Watching Route is precisely to participate in the most important specialized fairs in the world. For ICT, participating in this type of fairs is of the utmost importance because it is in Europe and even more so in the United Kingdom, where more tourists enjoy this type of activity. This fair also brings together the main European agents that buy this touristic product, so it opens up wide possibilities for the development of the segment in the short and medium-term “, explained Rafael Soto, Project Manager of the National Bird Watching Route.

If you want to live this unique and unparalleled experience of bird watching, we invite you to visit Costa Rica, where you will fall in love with all its birds and boundless nature.