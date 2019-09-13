The DXOMark Company decided to carry out a study to provide a list of the five cell phones that have the best cameras in the present. This company of French origin is responsible for evaluating lenses and cameras from different types of mobile telephony. Its job is basically to test how the cameras capture colors, textures, sounds and other key aspects. The results are the following: Top five Mobile phone cameras:

1) Apple iPhone X.

This device has excellent performance. With its launch, there has been an exponential experience change in cameras. The backside has a 12-megapixel camera while the front contains 7 megapixels. Specialists have considered that its price is high. On the other hand, new screen gestures can represent possible problems; these were linked to the adaptation of their potential users. Despite its high price you could say that this model is the best Apple phone. It also bets on innovation linked to Face ID. This cell phone managed to position itself as one of the most popular cell phones in the industry.

2) Google Pixel 2.

This is another mobile that has an excellent camera: Front 8 megapixels and rear 12 megapixels. Among the great advantages is that its 100% waterproof. Bringing with it an updated integration of Google Lens and has a double frontal bugle. It has functions only for this cell phone line, standing out for having the expected artificial intelligence of Google Lens. You can recognize images and especially the surrounding environment. It also brings with it virtual reality labels and contains unlimited storage for photos and videos, promising to be one of the first to receive Android updates for years to come.

3) Samsung Galaxy S9.

One of the fastest mobiles that currently exists. Having double speakers giving excellent sound. It has a large digital camera (2,960 x 1,440 pixels) and will go down in history for being the first cell phone of the Samsung S line that brings with it a double rear camera. Also positioned as the first in the world to have a camera with a viable aperture. Samsung cameras are recognized in the world for having the particularity of being registering optimal photos and videos. Experts say they have been the best at capturing images.

4) LG V 30.

It has a double camera. The front has 5 megapixels and the rear has 16 megapixels with 1.6 megapixels aperture f / 1.9 apertures with capture of 120 degrees. This type of camera is difficult to obtain in cell phones of other brands. Its performance is excellent; it has a good duration linked to the battery. It also has a micro SD slot. It also charges wirelessly and is 100% waterproof. The front camera is not as powerful as that of its main competitors but it has excellent sound quality. 1

5) Huawei P20 Pro.

This mobile seeks to break any type of competition. It has two rear cameras (40 megapixels RGB) (F / 1.8), 8 megapixels and a front camera 24 megapixels (f / 2.0). It works with artificial intelligence. Water-resistant. This version has a much more durable battery. Its tripel cameras have an RGB sensor accompanied by a telephoto. Critics have been emphatic that it has no expansion via SD card, and it cannot be charged wirelessly. Huawei P20 stands out as the first phone that brings three digital cameras.

Now that you know the options, the choice is up to you.