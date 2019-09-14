Tourism and economic recovery in the Drake district, south of the Osa Peninsula, begins to become dynamic after the positive increase in the number of operations and passengers reported since the new Drake airfield entered into operation last January.
Hoppe added that the number of flights entering and leaving Drake in the first 6 months of 2019 is 1,686, while the one recorded in 2018 was 1,073. On a monthly average, operations rose from 89 to 281.
“We are able to positively impact the lives of many people through projects that enhance the tourist and economic revival of rural areas. We believe that the visitation to the area will increase even more, which shows that the investment in aeronautical infrastructure carried out by the Civil Aviation Technical Council with its own resources is energizing the country’s economy”, Hoppe said enthusiastically.
He added that "the connectivity and reduction of travel times with the modernization of the country's aerodromes will improve the visitor's experience so that they stay longer in our territory and motivate them to return."
The investment made in the modernization of the Drake aerodrome amounted to ¢ 3,400 million from own resources of the Civil Aviation Technical Council (CETAC) General Directorate of Civil Aviation.
This air terminal consists of an area of 260 square meters to accommodate about 162 people. Among the improvements that were made, the expansion of the landing strip (10 to 18 meters wide and 770 to 1004 meters long), the construction of a parking platform for 3 type B aircraft and the improvement are particularly noteworthy. of security strips and perimeter mesh.
Similarly to what was done in Drake, in order to bring development to the southern zone, significant investments have been made at the Palmar Sur, Pérez Zeledón, and Golfito airfields.