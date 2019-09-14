Tourism and economic recovery in the Drake district, south of the Osa Peninsula, begins to become dynamic after the positive increase in the number of operations and passengers reported since the new Drake airfield entered into operation last January.

As detailed by the Director General of Civil Aviation, Guillermo Hoppe, the number of passengers using the facilities of the new Drake airfield in the first 7 months of this year is 12,727, almost double that recorded in all 2018 that was 6,525. On a monthly average, visitation tripled from 543 in the previous year to January 2018 to July of the current year.

Hoppe added that the number of flights entering and leaving Drake in the first 6 months of 2019 is 1,686, while the one recorded in 2018 was 1,073. On a monthly average, operations rose from 89 to 281.

The new airfield is suitable for this kind of planes

“We are able to positively impact the lives of many people through projects that enhance the tourist and economic revival of rural areas. We believe that the visitation to the area will increase even more, which shows that the investment in aeronautical infrastructure carried out by the Civil Aviation Technical Council with its own resources is energizing the country’s economy”, Hoppe said enthusiastically.

He added that “the connectivity and reduction of travel times with the modernization of the country’s aerodromes will improve the visitor’s experience so that they stay longer in our territory and motivate them to return.” He also stressed that safety, customer service, resource optimization, continuous improvement, and innovation will continue to be the fundamental pillars of Institutional management.

The investment made in the modernization of the Drake aerodrome amounted to ¢ 3,400 million from own resources of the Civil Aviation Technical Council (CETAC) General Directorate of Civil Aviation.

The new platform for small monoplanes

This air terminal consists of an area of ​​260 square meters to accommodate about 162 people. Among the improvements that were made, the expansion of the landing strip (10 to 18 meters wide and 770 to 1004 meters long), the construction of a parking platform for 3 type B aircraft and the improvement are particularly noteworthy. of security strips and perimeter mesh.

Similarly to what was done in Drake, in order to bring development to the southern zone, significant investments have been made at the Palmar Sur, Pérez Zeledón, and Golfito airfields.