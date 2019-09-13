Oxygen is essential for people’s health, not only for breathing but also it has a special and important participation in metabolic reactions such as obtaining energy through the oxidation of nutrients when the cells of the body do not receive the oxygen they die immediately.

People can live weeks without drinking water and without food, but without oxygen, the person will die in a matter of minutes, it should be noted that the body needs oxygen for the transformation of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins; it is also a main element for the respiratory processes.

Connoisseurs of this matter have found a connection between what is cancer and the lack of oxygen, thanks to which it has been confirmed cancer cells are anaerobic, this indicates that they do not need oxygen to make its harmful reproduction. It has been proven that alkaline PH is beneficial for health.

Calculations have been made indicating that people breathe about 20,000 times a day and some more current studies indicate that our lung capacity decreases 5% for each decade of life, this deficiency generates a smaller and smaller body.

Proper oxygenation supports the elimination of toxins from the body through their oxidation, it is important to highlight that this process has a fundamental value for the correct functioning of red blood cells; it is responsible for transporting oxygen-carrying hemoglobin protein benefiting all the cells of the body.

Ways to increase oxygen concentration.

For this, it is important to have an alkaline diet because some foods leave a series of residues which decreases the PH (increased acidity) in the blood causing negative symptoms in people. Another important factor is to drink enough water, since this is not only vital for good use of oxygen but also for proper blood flow, allowing us to breathe properly.

There are many ways to increase the concentration of oxygen, one of which stands out is to perform daily physical activities, since practicing different aerobic activities such as swimming, going for walks, jogging among many others, helping to increase oxygen levels.

Avoid neurodegenerative diseases.

Among the main elements that help you prevent this type of disease is reducing the most possible, the intake of foods such as meat, dairy and especially those refined and processed. Another important fact to take into account is water quality, ideally, prefer that it be filtered or mineralized. Also try to carry out a series of slow breaths for 12 minutes, from the diaphragm through the nose, these exercises are essential for the removal of waste through the lymphatic system, breathing an oxygen-rich air, regularly maintains the oxygenation levels activated.

Benefits of proper breathing.

Among the main benefits is an increase in cell reproduction so that the body can heal itself, it improves the immune and nervous systems, reduces blood pressure and the risks of heart attack, improves diabetic conditions, accelerates wound healing in diabetics, improves the functioning of all organs, increases energy since oxygen provides 90% of body energy, improves memory significantly, reduces varicose veins and cellulite, improves digestion and metabolic work and reduces fatigue. Proper breathing can give you a state of relaxation in which you feel tranquility, serenity, and well-being.