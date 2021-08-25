More
    Search
    TCRN
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Will Receive More Than 28 Countries in the National Congress and Ibero-American Conference of Free Zones

    Event will be broadcast live from the Convention Center on September 9th

    By TCRN STAFF
    7
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Discussing the present and future of the Free Zones Regime in Costa Rica and Latin America, analyzing trends and exchanging new knowledge about the attraction of direct foreign investment, is the objective of the discussion that will take place in our country and will receive more than 28 invited nations. This activity is part of the V National Congress and the XXIII Conference of Free Zones of Ibero-America and will be held on September 9th.

    The meeting, organized by the Associations of the Free Zones of Costa Rica and the Americas, will also analyze the route to follow for the design and implementation of public policies and strategies for the generation of more quality jobs, productive chains, use of the transfer of knowledge and technologies to national economies. Other topics related to sustainability in the sector, transformation of business models and new dynamic sectors will also be addressed by specialists.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Human talent and productivity

    In the same way, it will talk about the availability of human talent and its productivity, and about how automation and digitization are drastically revolutionizing commercial and investment dynamics, worldwide.

    The free zone sector in Costa Rica and the region has been one of those that, even during the Pandemic, has maintained the generation of formal, inclusive and quality jobs, according to Carlos Wong, President of the Free Zones Association of Costa Rica (AZOFRAS).

    “This event will allow us to exchange experiences among the countries of the region, so that the sector continues to grow and generate great benefits for the Latin American countries,” said Wong.

    Job generator

    Currently, the Free Zones Regime generates one million direct jobs and about 2 million indirect jobs in the Ibero-American region, and is made up of 640 parks that house 13,200 companies from various sectors, according to AZOFRAS data.

    The congress will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Costa Rica Convention Center and will be broadcast live via streaming for free. If you want to participate you can register at www.congresozonasfrancas.com

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceBrenda Camarillo
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleYour Dream of Relocating to Costa Rica is Now at Your Grasp with the New “Digital Nomad” Special Visa
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    TCRNTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Will Receive More Than 28 Countries in the National Congress and Ibero-American Conference of Free Zones

    Discussing the present and future of the Free Zones Regime in Costa Rica and Latin America, analyzing trends and exchanging new talent
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER