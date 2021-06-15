More
    Search
    Economy
    Updated:

    Costa Rican Worldwide Company Conditions Quepos Dock to Streamline the Pink Snapper Production Process

    Making the product transfer process safer and more economical

    By TCRN STAFF
    8
    0

    Must Read

    NewsGuillermo Agudelo -

    From Costa Rica to Hollywood

    Costa Rica is a beautiful country on its four sides. At the same time, it is a land that...
    Read more
    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rican Worldwide Company Conditions Quepos Dock to Streamline the Pink Snapper Production Process

    The Industrias Martec company invested US$ 200,000 in the Quepos dock to streamline the production and logistics process for...
    Read more
    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Passes Law To Attract Foreign Pensioners and Rentiers with Capital of $ 150,000

    Costa Rican deputies approved, in the first debate, a bill that reduces the minimum amount that a foreign annuitant...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Industrias Martec company invested US$ 200,000 in the Quepos dock to streamline the production and logistics process for the commercialization of pink snapper, a species grown on the Pacific coast. The main contribution was made in the installation of a gantry crane to speed up and make the product transfer process safer and more economical. The improvements were possible after signing a private public alliance with the Costa Rican Pacific Ports Institute (Incop).

    Before, Industrias Martec had to carry out expensive and complicated maneuvers through the Boca Vieja estuary in order to take its production to the distribution points. This situation limited the growth of the operations, because the difficult weather conditions and the tides complicated the operation.

    The best logistics conditions

    Now, with the best logistics conditions, the company’s challenge is to increase its production volume from 1,000 tons per year, which it currently produces, to 8,000 tons per year by 2025, according to Max Tattenbach, the company’s director of operations.

    “The agreement is a great example of cooperation to promote the socioeconomic development of this region of the country, promoting new sustainable industries that serve as a source of employment in times when the pandemic has depressed the local economy”, said Juan Ramón Rivera, executive president of the Incop.

    Joint work between the public and private sectors

    But also the joint work between the public and private sectors opens a new business for the dock and allows it an extra income, emphasized Seidy Jiménez, administrator of the structure. This strategic alliance is part of the multisectoral program that seeks to reactivate the coastal economy, the generation of new jobs and innovation in innovation projects in terms of sustainable food.

    With 350 employees, Industrias Martec is the second most important employer in Quepos and aspires to continue with the growth of its personnel as its production and imports grow. The company has a marine farm in that central Pacific canton from where it grows pink snapper and other wild species.

    Over the course of 3 decades, Industrias Martec went from being a family business to becoming a global supplier of seafood, recognized as one of the global leaders in sustainable seafood production. It currently has production in both Costa Rica and Panama and has one of its main markets in the United States. 

    Resonance Costa Rica
    SourceDanny Canales
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleCosta Rica Passes Law To Attract Foreign Pensioners and Rentiers with Capital of $ 150,000
    Next articleFrom Costa Rica to Hollywood
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsGuillermo Agudelo -

    From Costa Rica to Hollywood

    Costa Rica is a beautiful country on its four sides. At the same time, it is a land that...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Costa Rica Passes Law To Attract Foreign Pensioners and Rentiers with Capital of $ 150,000

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rican deputies approved, in the first debate, a bill that reduces the minimum amount that a foreign annuitant or pensioner must invest to...
    Read more

    Remote Working Does Not Decrease Business Productivity

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    First of all, let’s start by recognizing that there are tasks that cannot be done remotely. Also, let’s think of the people who have...
    Read more

    Cartago would be the new tourist focus of Costa Rica with a plan coordinated by the TEC

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    The “Tecnológico de Costa Rica” (TEC), through the Sustainable Tourism Management career, leads a strategy that seeks to turn Cartago and the Los Santos...
    Read more

    Costa Rican Wage Earners Would Prefer “On Demand” Access to Their Income

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    In a survey conducted throughout Costa Rica, 39.1% of workers answered that they would prefer to access their salary when they decide they need...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »