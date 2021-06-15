The Industrias Martec company invested US$ 200,000 in the Quepos dock to streamline the production and logistics process for the commercialization of pink snapper, a species grown on the Pacific coast. The main contribution was made in the installation of a gantry crane to speed up and make the product transfer process safer and more economical. The improvements were possible after signing a private public alliance with the Costa Rican Pacific Ports Institute (Incop).

Before, Industrias Martec had to carry out expensive and complicated maneuvers through the Boca Vieja estuary in order to take its production to the distribution points. This situation limited the growth of the operations, because the difficult weather conditions and the tides complicated the operation.

The best logistics conditions

Now, with the best logistics conditions, the company’s challenge is to increase its production volume from 1,000 tons per year, which it currently produces, to 8,000 tons per year by 2025, according to Max Tattenbach, the company’s director of operations.

“The agreement is a great example of cooperation to promote the socioeconomic development of this region of the country, promoting new sustainable industries that serve as a source of employment in times when the pandemic has depressed the local economy”, said Juan Ramón Rivera, executive president of the Incop.

Joint work between the public and private sectors

But also the joint work between the public and private sectors opens a new business for the dock and allows it an extra income, emphasized Seidy Jiménez, administrator of the structure. This strategic alliance is part of the multisectoral program that seeks to reactivate the coastal economy, the generation of new jobs and innovation in innovation projects in terms of sustainable food.

With 350 employees, Industrias Martec is the second most important employer in Quepos and aspires to continue with the growth of its personnel as its production and imports grow. The company has a marine farm in that central Pacific canton from where it grows pink snapper and other wild species.

Over the course of 3 decades, Industrias Martec went from being a family business to becoming a global supplier of seafood, recognized as one of the global leaders in sustainable seafood production. It currently has production in both Costa Rica and Panama and has one of its main markets in the United States.