More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Tico Citizen Association Expresses Concern About Alliance Between Costa Rican Ministry Of Health and a Soft Drink Company

    “Healthy Costa Rica” urges the Ministry of Health to act under principles consistent with public health policies

    By TCRN STAFF
    14
    0

    Must Read

    Culture & LifestyleGuillermo Agudelo -

    Art Exhibition Offers a Tour to the Costa Rican Independence Process

    "White blue and red. 1821-2021” is the art exhibition with which the National Museum of Costa Rica and the...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Tico Citizen Association Expresses Concern About Alliance Between Costa Rican Ministry Of Health and a Soft Drink Company

    “Healthy Costa Rica” urges the Ministry of Health to act under principles consistent with public health policies
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Vaccinated Tourists Boost Costa Rica’s Economy Without Fear Of Contagion

    foreign tourists are revitalizing tourism, the economic engine of this country, affected by a rebound in COVID cases. traveling
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The “Costa Rica Saludable” (Healthy Costa Rica) Association urges the Costa Rican Ministry of Health to act under principles consistent with public health policies, following the launch of an alliance between the institution and the Coca-Cola Company.

    The project they are working on is based on a communication campaign to urge Costa Ricans to continue with the application of health protocols that prevent the spread of Covid-19. Daniel Salas, Minister of Health, thanked Coca-Cola in a press release sent to the industry, assuring that this type of joint effort “allows the message of prevention and self-care to be replicated.”

    However, for Dr. María Marta Ortiz from Costa Rica Saludable, at this time of Pandemic not only is the Ministry of Health expected to guarantee timely and quality access to health services, but also to fulfill its leading role in the field of nutrition, under the same values and principles of the institution.

    In addition, the association asks the portfolio to be consistent with public policies on health and nutrition, based on the fact that non-communicable diseases such as obesity and diabetes are risk factors for the severity and mortality of Covid-19.

    The Pandemic as a growth opportunity for the food and beverage industry

    A study published by the Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI) indicates that despite the evident need of many countries to adopt healthy diets, the Pandemic created an opportunity for the ultra-processed food and beverage industry to grow in low- and middle-income nations.

    “During the crisis, multinationals like Coca-Cola, McDonald’s and Nestlé, among others, quickly promoted unhealthy, ultra-processed foods and sugary drinks. These companies participated in multiple marketing strategies during the Covid-19 Pandemic, appealing to feelings such as homesickness and comfort when people around the world self-quarantine at home,” the report says.

    For Ortiz, campaigns such as the one promoted in Costa Rica are known as smoke screens that cover up the negative health effects caused by the consumption of the products of large corporations. She assures that these types of companies are partly responsible for overweight and obesity along with diabetes, causing more complex and even fatal conditions of Covid-19, the main risk factors along with hypertension.

    Taking advantage

    “Food and beverage companies are taking advantage of the Pandemic to strengthen their brands, improve their image, partner with decision makers to gain political influence and position themselves as public health allies during this crisis. They hope to be part of the solution to the Pandemic, while increasing their profits, hindering the advancement of public health policies, ”emphasized the representative of Costa Rica Saludable.

    Likewise, Ortiz emphasized that it is urgent to strengthen health policies to generate a healthy eating environment and to be able to regulate conflicts of interest.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

      Subscribe

      * indicates required
      / ( mm / dd )

      SourceMarianela Sanabria
      ViaBeleida Delgado
      Previous articleVaccinated Tourists Boost Costa Rica’s Economy Without Fear Of Contagion
      Next articleArt Exhibition Offers a Tour to the Costa Rican Independence Process
      - Advertisement -

      LEAVE A REPLY

      Please enter your comment!
      Please enter your name here

      - Advertisement -

      Latest News

      Culture & LifestyleGuillermo Agudelo -

      Art Exhibition Offers a Tour to the Costa Rican Independence Process

      "White blue and red. 1821-2021” is the art exhibition with which the National Museum of Costa Rica and the...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      More Articles Like This

      Vaccinated Tourists Boost Costa Rica’s Economy Without Fear Of Contagion

      News TCRN STAFF -
      foreign tourists are revitalizing tourism, the economic engine of this country, affected by a rebound in COVID cases. traveling
      Read more

      Johnson & Johnson Company Will Have to Pay over US$ 2 Billion For Ovarian Cancer Cases

      News TCRN STAFF -
      The Supreme Court of the United States last Tuesday rejected to review an appeal requested by Johnson & Johnson Company, in which it asked...
      Read more

      Campaign In The City Mall Of Alajuela Plans To Vaccinate 1,600 People Against Covid-19 This Weekend

      News TCRN STAFF -
      The City Mall shopping center, located in Radial de Alajuela, will host a vaccination campaign this coming weekend (Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th June),...
      Read more

      A New Challenge Against Coronavirus: Vaccines About to Expire

      News TCRN STAFF -
      A time that, according to all experts, it is necessary to use to strengthen Covax and the rest of the multilateral mechanisms against the pandemic.
      Read more
      - Advertisement -
      © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

      Language »