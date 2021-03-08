More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Needs to Update its Obesity Statistics to Counter this Health Crisis

    College of Nutrition Professionals ensures that public policies are needed for health decisions based on current data

    By TCRN STAFF
    43
    0

    Must Read

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Learn How to Prevent Venous Diseases

    Pain, swelling, heaviness, difficulty standing for more than 15 or 20 minutes, varicose veins, spider veins and numbness in...
    Read more
    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    U.S. News Announces the Best Debt Settlement Companies

    In certain situations, debt settlement is the best approach to clearing up debts and getting your finances back in hand
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    How You Can Install LED Shop Lights In Your Warehouse or Garage

    LED shop lights are one of the most popular light fixtures available in the market. These lights are beneficial in various ways
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    On World Obesity Day, the President of the College of Nutrition Professionals, Dr. Norma Meza, recalled the importance of knowing the status of nutritional health of the Tico population. International organizations recommend updating data every 10 years; however, in Costa Rica the last National Nutrition Survey was conducted thirteen years ago.

    “Although the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Public Education have carried out surveys such as the National Census of Weight and Height (2016), and the College Survey of Nutritional Surveillance and Physical Activity (2018) in school and adolescent population respectively, to know data on the other population groups, you always have to resort to the 2008 National Nutrition Survey,” said Meza.

    Data is needed to create public policies

    Overweight and obesity show galloping and sustained growth in both Tico men and women, as shown by the last 3 National Nutrition Surveys. The President of the College added that with updated data, decisions can be made allowing the elaboration of policies and the design of strategies that effectively address the problem of obesity and micronutrient deficiency, which the general population may be suffering from.

    “We are aware that the health sector has been dedicated to addressing the Pandemic and that all resources have been committed to that fight, but we believe that the competent authorities must identify the ideal way to collect the information from the last 13 years”, Meza commented.

    The COVID-19 Pandemic evidenced the importance of preventing obesity and overweight, since a significant number of people who died and those who were more severely affected by the Virus, had cardiovascular diseases, hypertension and diabetes (diseases generated by obesity).

    Updated data is needed urgently

    “The country needs a photograph of its nutritional health, which includes all population groups. The “malnutrition” that includes both the deficit and the excess of energy (proteins) and micronutrients (vitamins and minerals) is a public health problem”, said the nutritionist.

    Meza pointed out that a person can have malnutrition while obese, but they can also have a micronutrient deficit; Therefore, it is important to know the plasma levels of micronutrients that are directly related to the immune system and the proper functioning of the body.

    Child obesity

    “The National Children’s Hospital already has among its patients children with type 2 diabetes, which is acquired by poor eating habits, that is why nutrition professionals insist on monitoring nutrition, which must begin from an early age to have healthy adults “, concluded the President of the College.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleCosta Rican Catholic Church Confirms that Easter Will be Without Processions
    Next articleWomen Entrepreneur Program: Supporting Costa Rican Female Business Owners
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Learn How to Prevent Venous Diseases

    Pain, swelling, heaviness, difficulty standing for more than 15 or 20 minutes, varicose veins, spider veins and numbness in...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Learn How to Prevent Venous Diseases

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Pain, swelling, heaviness, difficulty standing for more than 15 or 20 minutes, varicose veins, spider veins and numbness in the legs, are some symptoms...
    Read more

    Recommendations to Protect Your Hearing While Remote Working

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Having good hearing health is a fundamental pillar for daily life and work. However, the new dynamics imposed by the Pandemic, where teleworking is...
    Read more

    The World Tourism Organization Warns About the Continuous Closure of Global Tourist Destinations

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    A third of the 218 tourist sites in the world continue to be closed to visitors as part of the measures implemented to deal...
    Read more

    Nine Tips for Managing Anger and Avoiding Violent Actions

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    The mental health of the Costa Rican population has been impacted by the political, economic, cultural, environmental, social and ideological changes caused by the...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years