To empower and provide tools to businesswomen associated with the Costa Rican Chamber of Commerce, the Women Entrepreneur Program developed a pilot mentoring plan aimed at training advisers for guiding women entrepreneurs in their business process.

Women helping Women

Under the slogan “Women helping Women”, the Program invited businesswomen and leaders from different sectors to guide SMEs in their businesses. Being an integral process that reinforces skills to give advice and professional support, is the objective of the project, which already has the participation of 16 business owners. In addition, mentors from Costa Rica’s corporate sector´s responsibility area will also participate as guides.

Impacting lives positively

Impacting the lives of the participants by improving their businesses and their professional careers, is what is sought with this initiative according to Mayela Rojas, president of the Women Entrepreneurs Program, who thanked all the members for believing and collaborating in the project.

“For Costa Rica´s private sector it is of great importance to support women in their personal and professional development, because we know that this will directly impact the well-being of their families and communities. On this occasion, through volunteer work, our collaborators will share their knowledge and experiences, with the aim of supporting this group of businesswomen to consolidate their businesses”, said Timothy Scott, Manager of Government Affairs and Public Relations of Intel Costa Rica .

For more information about the program and its requirements to apply for a mentoring session of the Women Entrepreneur Program, you can contact them through the email:

[email protected]