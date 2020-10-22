More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    New Normal: If you Go on a Trip, there are also Hotels for Pets

    The whole world is trying to overcome the pandemic and move on ...

    By TCRN STAFF
    3
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    New Normal: If you Go on a Trip, there are also Hotels for Pets

    In most homes there is always at least one pet, which usually happens to be another member of the family. And is that pets are very popular around the world
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Self-healing is Possible if There is a Healthy Mind

    Self-healing transcends the scientific, since it is believed that the body has mechanisms to heal itself without the use of drugs
    Read more
    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Meritorious of the Letters Patrias Aquileo J. Echeverría Zeledón

    Famous Costa Rican poet, journalist, writer and politician. In 1887 he was appointed Attaché of the Embassy of Costa Rica in Washington, United States
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    The whole world has suspended all types of travel since the disease known as Covid-19 became a pandemic.

    Today there is a planet that tries to return to daily life as we knew it before. Currently immersed in a new normal in this special job, we bring you all the details of the protocol that you must follow to travel with a pet and also who are the experts who could take care of it like at home during your absence.

    In most homes there is always at least one pet, which usually happens to be another member of the family. And is that pets are very popular around the world.

    An appreciation for animals at home exists in both children and adults. But their owners usually have a big inconvenience when the holidays arrive. During these periods, families pack their suitcases and load the cars, but the dog, the cat, the rabbit, the hamster or the iguana have no place on the trip … and much less if it is a Saint Bernard or a Great Dane. So families are forced to find him a volunteer sitter or a temporary home that could be a pet hotel.

    The problem is that the task is not easy. Pet lovers will hope that they do not lack food, water, or affection. It is here where the idea of ​​pet hotels arises strongly, as a concrete solution for owners who want to have a complete rest without neglecting their animals.

    Such business is thriving amid barking, even more so when according to estimates in six out of ten homes there is a pet. Animals that also need their relaxation space. The owners go on a trip, but their pets can also have their vacations. Many people even go to these establishments just so that their pets can enjoy nature because they live in apartments, while some more eccentric ones host their doggy partners on honeymoon.

    A place for your dogs honeymoon

    7 Prácticos Consejos para Viajar con tu Mascota en Avión

    There are different services in these hotels for pets. The VIP mode, for example, offers luxurious suites with Persian rugs, room service, games room, plasma televisions with “Animal Planet” and jazz music. Others even offer specialty motels, with beds decorated with bones, mirrors of hearts and aphrodisiac fragrances to inspire romantic encounters.

    Some have a spa service and a video camera system so that owners can view their pets online.

    However, the key is to offer your unique guests ample space to move around, a special place to bathe, food appropriate to the size and type of animal, water for everyone, and a bit of entertainment.

    In many of these hotels the lodging includes board and transportation. They also have separate rooms and room service. Of course, cats and dogs are well away, just in case. Each bedroom has its patio, an awning for shade and a tree en suite.

    Traveling with animals

    Viajar con mascotas | Mujerhoy.com

    Traveling with pets is a global trend that is growing strongly. “Something that seemed extravagant a couple of decades ago, typical of millionaires in northern Europe, has become a trend that is no longer emerging, but rather a common practice,” says Oscar Frías, co-founder and CEO of the travel search engine Trabber.com .

    “In Europe, demographics drive households with pets, but there are other factors that also explain why people travel much more with dogs and cats than in other regions. Within the European Union, there are no special sanitary requirements to move domestic animals and many move by car, which is much easier than traveling by plane with a pet ”.

    The same happens within the United States, it is pointed out from Trabber, a platform that allows filtering results both by price and by other factors such as the acceptance or not of pets.

    Given all this, we are already clear there is no excuse to leave our pets in the hands of another person, there are already these special places for them.

    resonance Guanacaste
    RELOCATE TO THE BEACH AND WORK REMOTE
    Helping transition your life to live anywhere

    SourceEdixon Colmenares
    ViaHéctor Méndez
    Previous articleSelf-healing is Possible if There is a Healthy Mind
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    New Normal: If you Go on a Trip, there are also Hotels for Pets

    In most homes there is always at least one pet, which usually happens to be another member of the family. And is that pets are very popular around the world
    Read more
    Health

    Self-healing is Possible if There is a Healthy Mind

    TCRN STAFF -
    Self-healing transcends the scientific, since it is believed that the body has mechanisms to heal itself without the use of drugs
    Read more
    Culture & Lifestyle

    Meritorious of the Letters Patrias Aquileo J. Echeverría Zeledón

    TCRN STAFF -
    Famous Costa Rican poet, journalist, writer and politician. In 1887 he was appointed Attaché of the Embassy of Costa Rica in Washington, United States
    Read more
    Health

    The Power of Fruits: They Will Make You Healthy

    TCRN STAFF -
    Without a doubt, fruits are the most attractive food group and they add the virtue of being...
    Read more
    Health

    Being a Man does not make you Immune to Breast Cancer.

    TCRN STAFF -
    Although breast cancer is much more common in women. Men can have it too. It occurs most...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    “Smart Cities” as a Response to the Health and Quality of Life for Its Inhabitants

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The rapid growth of cities is a major challenge for countries, mainly in Latin America, where urban areas are developing at an...
    Read more

    Costa Ricans say that Protesters have the right to express themselves but without Blockades

    News TCRN STAFF -
    80% of Costa Ricans said they agree that "protesters have the right to express their points of...
    Read more

    Create an Impactful Resume and Capture Employers’ Attention

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The curriculum has always played a decisive role when it comes to finding a job, as it is the cover letter of the candidates for the position
    Read more

    Costa Rica Will Open Air Borders to All Countries of the World as of November 1st

    News Beleida Delgado -
    Costa Rica will open air borders to all countries in the world as of November 1st, four months after it began allowing...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »