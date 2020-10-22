Self-healing transcends the scientific, since it is believed that the body has mechanisms to heal itself without the use of drugs.

It is not a novel discovery, Hippocrates, considered the father of medicine, devised several therapeutic treatments that started from the principle that the body has the necessary weapons to heal itself. However, not everything is as simple as contracting a disease and sitting down to wait for it to heal itself.

The idea that the body can heal itself is closely linked to the concept of disease. Not all approaches to medicine conceive it in the same way.

Traditional allopathic medicine, for example, states that the disease is an alteration in the normal functions of the body.

The action of the doctor is aimed at restoring the proper functioning of the body using chemotherapies, or the use of chemicals for therapeutic purposes. The more alternative approaches look at the picture differently. The disease appears there as an expression of an imbalance between the organism and the environment with which it comes into contact, which includes food, lifestyle, and any exchange process between the organism and the environment.

Therefore, the purpose of the cure is not to make the disease disappear as such, but to restore the lost balance. It starts from the idea that emotions play a fundamental role in the healing process; therefore all treatment must target both the mind and the body. If the mind heals, the body will also heal.

Self-healing, how does it happen?

At all times, health and disease depend to a large percentage on the emotional state.

All our organs are connected to the central nervous system, they are influenced to a greater or lesser extent by the brain. For example, anger produces a series of effects on the body: it increases the heart rate, muscle tension, etc. When anger becomes frequent, the physiological change will begin to affect all the organs involved with that feeling, then, it is likely that at some point a disease may develop from them.

The same is true of all emotions and feelings. There is no way you can experience them only as something subjective, but all of them change in one way or another the physiological of your body.

In this way, the body becomes ill due to the action of self-destructive feelings or emotions. But likewise, it can be cured if one works on those subjective elements that give rise to an inadequate functioning of the organs.

In the case of chronic diseases, it is very important to inquire about the emotional sources of distress. The answer may lie in your mind and not in the tons of medications that we sometimes force ourselves to take.

Where do diseases come from?

The ancient wisdom of Eastern cultures and, more recently, studies conducted in the so-called Western world on the relationship between the mind and the body, have shown that the vast majority of our bodily ills stem from the negative thoughts and beliefs that we have about of us and of what surrounds us.

It seems amazing but there is a lot of relationship between:

* Flu with stress.

* Hepatitis with rage and indignation.

* Depression with the idea of ​​unrecoverable losses, or.

* Cancer with unforgiven hatred or deep emotional emptiness. And so other ailments and diseases.

The researcher Barbará Powell, author of the book “Personal relationships” assures that we have hidden reasons that justify our illnesses, only that we rarely notice it. Some of these reasons or hidden gains may be:

–Evading the fact of having to face a problem.

–Enjoy the care, kindness and care received when ill

–The possibility of resting and recharging ourselves with energy to continue.

-Avoid having to respond to external expectations.

For her part, Dr. Bernie Siegel, author of the book “Peace, Love and Self-healing”, reminds us that our thoughts and feelings are chemical substances that have the power to heal or make our body sick. For Siegel, who has become famous for the amazing results he has obtained in patients with diabetes and cancer, the disease of many adults begins in childhood. At this time when they are often subjected to abuse and indifference, which tends to generate rejection of themselves and over time to become somatized. The body reflects the mental states of each person.

A healing methodology that this doctor has used and suggested includes:

* Practice meditation and enthusiasm.

* Healing visualization exercises.

* Practice autosuggestion.

* Emotional support from family and other loved ones.

* Forgive us for mistakes.

* Avoid conflictive and violent situations.

Mental health is essential to maintain all our.