More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    San Isidro del General and its Unique Cultural Atmosphere

    By TCRN STAFF
    8
    0

    Must Read

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    San Isidro del General and its Unique Cultural Atmosphere

    San Isidro del General is a town, and head of the canton of Pérez Zeledón, south of the province of San José in Costa Rica Stop for a moment (or more) to enjoy the atmosphere
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Be Careful with Stress During These Times

    Many times you feel fatigue, a headache that does not go away or frequent insomnia, be careful, stress can be the cause of them
    Read more
    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Ibo Bonilla: Renowned Artist with Great Influence on Our Culture

    Known for his diverse sculptures and extensive work in the field of architecture, Ibo Bonilla Oconitrillo has become one of the most influential Costa Rican artists working today
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    San Isidro del General is a town, and head of the canton of Pérez Zeledón, south of the province of San José in Costa Rica Stop for a moment (or more) to enjoy the atmosphere. On the way to San Isidro del General, you will pass the Talamanca Mountains and see some of the most impressive views in all of Costa Rica. However, that’s not all, you will also find interesting cultural events.

    The town sits mainly in the San Isidro del General district. With a great variety of flora and fauna. Tourism is one of the strongest activities of the place since the topography lends itself to enjoying the countryside, beach just minutes away from the town. Road access has improved considerably in recent years and it is a canton in a key moment of industrial and economic growth.

    History of San Isidro del General

    The hamlet that existed in this area was known as Quebrada de Los Chanchos. In 1910 it was renamed San Isidro del General. The electrical network and the aqueduct service began operations in 1943. In 1948 the Governing Board managed a telephone network to communicate El General, Daniel Flores and Rivas, with San Isidro.

    The municipal market was inaugurated in 1952 with the approval of a loan from the National Bank. The building currently houses the Cultural Complex. On August 7, 1954, during the administration of José Figueres Ferrer, Ureña officially changed the name of the town to being called San Isidro del General.

    San Isidro de General, Costa Rica — English

    In December 192, an agreement was made known by the IFAM, of an amount of ¢ 25,000 to build the San Isidro del General pipeline. In 1943 the first pipeline and the public lighting began. Mr. Joaquín Barrantes was the owner of the plant. The first telephone network was structured and put into operation by Mr. Gilberto Blanco Montero. The first Municipal Executive was Don Óscar López Morales. In 1952 the National Bank granted a loan to the Municipality to build the Municipal Market, which was located where the Cultural Complex is.

    In March 1953 the secondary school was inaugurated and the Municipality requested that it be named UNESCO Vocational School.

    On March 27, 1955, Mr. Roger Sobrado Hurtado installed the first radio station in San Isidro del General under the name “La Voz de El General” with the blessing of Monsignor Delfín Quesada Castro, first Bishop of the Canton of Pérez Zeledón .

    On October 3, 2017, the Municipal Council approved declaring the canton free from discrimination and respectful of Human Rights, a proposal promoted by activist Esteban Alfaro since the beginning of 2016.

    resonance Guanacaste
    RELOCATE TO THE BEACH AND WORK REMOTE
    Helping transition your life to live anywhere

    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaHéctor Méndez
    Previous articleBe Careful with Stress During These Times
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    San Isidro del General and its Unique Cultural Atmosphere

    San Isidro del General is a town, and head of the canton of Pérez Zeledón, south of the province of San José in Costa Rica Stop for a moment (or more) to enjoy the atmosphere
    Read more
    Health

    Be Careful with Stress During These Times

    TCRN STAFF -
    Many times you feel fatigue, a headache that does not go away or frequent insomnia, be careful, stress can be the cause of them
    Read more
    Culture & Lifestyle

    Ibo Bonilla: Renowned Artist with Great Influence on Our Culture

    TCRN STAFF -
    Known for his diverse sculptures and extensive work in the field of architecture, Ibo Bonilla Oconitrillo has become one of the most influential Costa Rican artists working today
    Read more
    Travel

    Explore the Caves of the Barra Honda National Park

    TCRN STAFF -
    Located in the province of Guanacaste, on the Nicoya Peninsula, in the Central American Cordillera. It represents...
    Read more
    Environment

    Are Waste Incineration Plants Negative?

    TCRN STAFF -
    The efficiency of municipal waste incineration plants is still under debate worldwide. The intention of installing a...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Ibo Bonilla: Renowned Artist with Great Influence on Our Culture

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    Known for his diverse sculptures and extensive work in the field of architecture, Ibo Bonilla Oconitrillo has become one of the most influential Costa Rican artists working today
    Read more

    October 12: Different Cultures Coming Together

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    "The day of the meeting of cultures" is the name given to the conmemoration of October 12,...
    Read more

    “Quino”, Creator of “Mafalda”, dies at age 88

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    All these reflections and existential questions about the world are from “Mafalda”, the cartoon of the Argentine girl created by the cartoonist Joaquín Salvador Lavado Tejón
    Read more

    Hollywood Actor Joseph Gordon Levitt Looks For Photos of Costa Rica for His New Project

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    "Hello friends from Costa Rica, I am looking for photos of Costa Rica for a new project...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »