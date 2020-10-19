Attention Women: Touch Yourself and Save Your Life

October 19th marks International Day against Breast Cancer. This date aims to sensitize the population with a key message: The importance of early detection, in order to improve the prognosis and survival of cases for this type of cancer. Early detection continues to be the cornerstone of the fight against breast cancer.

How common is this type of cancer in women?

Currently, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women, both in developed and developing countries. Most breast cancer deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries, where cases are diagnosed in an advanced stage, largely due to low awareness and barriers to accessing health services.

Why a International Day against Breast Cancer?

International Day against Breast Cancer seeks to raise awareness in society of the importance of research and early diagnosis of this disease. Because this type of cancer is the most common type of tumor in women and an early diagnosis can save your life.

What happens when we act early against breast cancer?

More than a third of breast cancer cases can be prevented and another third can be cured if it is detected early and treated properly. By implementing appropriately resourced strategies for prevention, early detection and treatment, up to 3.7 million lives can be saved per year.

Types of breast cancer

The breast is a gland. We call breast cancer the tumor originating in the cells and structures of this gland, for this reason, breast cancer is an Adenocarcinoma.

IN SITU carcinoma.

This is the name of the malignant cell proliferation that occurs inside the mammary duct, without penetrating its wall, that is, without invasion or infiltration of the surrounding tissue, it can be:

Ductal carcinoma In Situ.

Intraductal carcinoma if it is within a duct.

Lobular carcinoma in situ.

If it is within a lobule, it was considered a premalignant lesion, however, it is currently understood as a marker that identifies women with a higher risk of developing invasive breast cancer.

Invasive or infiltrating carcinoma.

This is the name given to malignant cell proliferation that crosses the natural anatomical border of the duct or lobule, invading the surrounding tissue.

Ductal carcinomas.

They originate in the cells that line the milk ducts (the tube through which milk flows to the nipple). It is the most frequent type, representing 80% of invasive breast cancers.

Lobular carcino

It originates in the cells of the breast lobules, where milk is produced. Its incidence is much less than 10%.

How to commemorateInternational Day against Breast Cancer?

Associations and collectives from all over the world commemorate this day with a symbol of a pink ribbon, carrying out activities of all kinds with the aim of raising awareness throughout society about the importance of preventing this cancer.

Finally remember that prevention is in your hands and an early diagnosis could save your life. Touch yourself and take the self-examination, the invitation is made, the decision is yours. Preserve your life.