More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    A Dream Beach in Costa Rica

    By TCRN STAFF
    5
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Discover What The Islands and Wetlands of Costa Rica Have For You

    Explore the unknown of the Islands and Wetlands of Costa Rica. If you are looking for an...
    Read more
    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    A Dream Beach in Costa Rica

    Finding yourself in Costa Rica and knowing that there is a dream beach, of so many that...
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Attention Women: Touch Yourself and Save Your Life

    October 19th marks International Day against Breast Cancer. This date aims to sensitize the population with...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Finding yourself in Costa Rica and knowing that there is a dream beach, of so many that the land of “Pure Life” has. Having that longing to walk between dark sands, well, get to know Playa Hermosa, located in the canton of Garabito, province of Puntarenas; feel the healing breeze, appreciate the aroma of the sea and the infinite blue of the landscape, between the sky and the water, that water full of huge waves of up to 10 meters, a spectacle for our eyes.

    Perhaps you could meditate, listen to music, share a good company or go for some surf lessons. What a wonder it is to know this magical place, value its natural conservation in the Central Pacific, and the best of all, this dream beach involves all with its greenery that fills the soul with peace.

    World Surf Reserve
    Did you know that Playa Hermosa protects the annual spawning of the olive ridley turtle, which gives it greater impact and interest to all who come. Also this dream beach has been designated as a World Surf Reserve. Its immense Puntarenas waves, they are that touch, all this gives plenty of reasons to definitely call it “a majestic place”.

    The non-profit organization “Save The Waves Coalition” added Playa Hermosa, as the first in Central America and the eleventh globally to be declared World Surf Reserve. This to enhance the environmental, cultural, economic, and community attributes characteristic of the Garabito area, Puntarenas.

    Playa Hermosa, joined the prestigious list of award-winning beach localities: Malibu, California; Ericeira, Portugal; Manly Beach, Australia; Santa Cruz, California; Huanchaco, Peru; Bahía Todos Santos, Baja California, Mexico, Punta de Lobos, Chile, Gold Coast Australia, Guarda do Embaú, Brazil and Noosa Heads, Australia.

    Happiness is guaranteed when visiting this dream beach, when the sunset comes about, it is there where the sun, the sky, and the sea have their leading role in all its majesty…

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceMaría Donaire
    Via Beleida Delgado
    Previous articleAttention Women: Touch Yourself and Save Your Life
    Next articleDiscover What The Islands and Wetlands of Costa Rica Have For You
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Discover What The Islands and Wetlands of Costa Rica Have For You

    Explore the unknown of the Islands and Wetlands of Costa Rica. If you are looking for an...
    Read more
    Culture & Lifestyle

    A Dream Beach in Costa Rica

    TCRN STAFF -
    Finding yourself in Costa Rica and knowing that there is a dream beach, of so many that the land of “Pure Life”...
    Read more
    Health

    Attention Women: Touch Yourself and Save Your Life

    TCRN STAFF -
    October 19th marks International Day against Breast Cancer. This date aims to sensitize the population with a key message: The importance...
    Read more
    Culture & Lifestyle

    San Isidro del General and its Unique Cultural Atmosphere

    TCRN STAFF -
    San Isidro del General is a town, and head of the canton of Pérez Zeledón, south of the province of San José in Costa Rica Stop for a moment (or more) to enjoy the atmosphere
    Read more
    Health

    Be Careful with Stress During These Times

    TCRN STAFF -
    Many times you feel fatigue, a headache that does not go away or frequent insomnia, be careful, stress can be the cause of them
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    San Isidro del General and its Unique Cultural Atmosphere

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    San Isidro del General is a town, and head of the canton of Pérez Zeledón, south of the province of San José in Costa Rica Stop for a moment (or more) to enjoy the atmosphere
    Read more

    Ibo Bonilla: Renowned Artist with Great Influence on Our Culture

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    Known for his diverse sculptures and extensive work in the field of architecture, Ibo Bonilla Oconitrillo has become one of the most influential Costa Rican artists working today
    Read more

    October 12: Different Cultures Coming Together

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    "The day of the meeting of cultures" is the name given to the conmemoration of October 12,...
    Read more

    “Quino”, Creator of “Mafalda”, dies at age 88

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    All these reflections and existential questions about the world are from “Mafalda”, the cartoon of the Argentine girl created by the cartoonist Joaquín Salvador Lavado Tejón
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »