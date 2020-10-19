Finding yourself in Costa Rica and knowing that there is a dream beach, of so many that the land of “Pure Life” has. Having that longing to walk between dark sands, well, get to know Playa Hermosa, located in the canton of Garabito, province of Puntarenas; feel the healing breeze, appreciate the aroma of the sea and the infinite blue of the landscape, between the sky and the water, that water full of huge waves of up to 10 meters, a spectacle for our eyes.

Perhaps you could meditate, listen to music, share a good company or go for some surf lessons. What a wonder it is to know this magical place, value its natural conservation in the Central Pacific, and the best of all, this dream beach involves all with its greenery that fills the soul with peace.

World Surf Reserve

Did you know that Playa Hermosa protects the annual spawning of the olive ridley turtle, which gives it greater impact and interest to all who come. Also this dream beach has been designated as a World Surf Reserve. Its immense Puntarenas waves, they are that touch, all this gives plenty of reasons to definitely call it “a majestic place”.

The non-profit organization “Save The Waves Coalition” added Playa Hermosa, as the first in Central America and the eleventh globally to be declared World Surf Reserve. This to enhance the environmental, cultural, economic, and community attributes characteristic of the Garabito area, Puntarenas.

Playa Hermosa, joined the prestigious list of award-winning beach localities: Malibu, California; Ericeira, Portugal; Manly Beach, Australia; Santa Cruz, California; Huanchaco, Peru; Bahía Todos Santos, Baja California, Mexico, Punta de Lobos, Chile, Gold Coast Australia, Guarda do Embaú, Brazil and Noosa Heads, Australia.

Happiness is guaranteed when visiting this dream beach, when the sunset comes about, it is there where the sun, the sky, and the sea have their leading role in all its majesty…