More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    Be Careful with Stress During These Times

    By TCRN STAFF
    4
    0

    Must Read

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    San Isidro del General and its Unique Cultural Atmosphere

    San Isidro del General is a town, and head of the canton of Pérez Zeledón, south of the province of San José in Costa Rica Stop for a moment (or more) to enjoy the atmosphere
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Be Careful with Stress During These Times

    Many times you feel fatigue, a headache that does not go away or frequent insomnia, be careful, stress can be the cause of them
    Read more
    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Ibo Bonilla: Renowned Artist with Great Influence on Our Culture

    Known for his diverse sculptures and extensive work in the field of architecture, Ibo Bonilla Oconitrillo has become one of the most influential Costa Rican artists working today
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Many times you feel fatigue, a headache that does not go away or frequent insomnia, be careful, stress can be the cause of them. That is why in this article we will explain how to know if you are suffering from stress in your daily life.

    The COVID-19 pandemic that we are currently experiencing has caused many people worldwide to suffer from stress due to the health risks, quarantine and the total change of life habits. Without a doubt, it has been very difficult for many people to cope.

    Common effects of stress

    According to several scientific studies, stress symptoms can affect your body, thoughts and feelings, and also your behavior. Being able to recognize common symptoms of stress can help you manage them.

    Uncontrolled stress can contribute to many health problems, including high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and diabetes, among others.

    stress

    Here are some common effects of stress:

    • Lower defenses.
    • Acne.
    • Eczema.
    • Depression.
    • Irritability and anger.
    • Eating excessively.
    • Pain.

    In addition, anxiety or problems derived from constant tension such as muscle contractures or bruxism that occurs when clenching the jaw often and unconsciously when we sleep.

    What are some of the causes of stress?

    Virtually anything can cause stress, depending on the situation and your ability to handle it. But these are some of the most common stressors:

    Employment and the workplace: Deadlines, demanding bosses, complicated colleagues, office politics, even harassment and discrimination in the workplace can all keep you up at night worried and in fear.

    Money and finances: Looming bills, credit card debt, debt collectors, identity theft, and fraud – even the act of checking your savings account balance – can all cause stress. For most people, money is a necessity.

    Disasters and trauma: Natural or man-made disasters and traumatic events can have great impacts on a person’s life. Tornadoes, wildfires, hurricanes and floods can cause loss of lives, homes and communities.

    Relationships and family: Children, divorce, separation, loneliness, and even the responsibility of caring for a family can all create stress.

    stress

    How can I control stress?

    If you have detected that you have stress and want to take steps to control it, then we will mention 5 activities that will help you, these are:

    1. Get regular physical activity
    2. Practice relaxation techniques, such as deep breathing, meditation, yoga, tai chi, or massage
    3. Maintain a sense of humor
    4. Spending time with family and friends
    5. Set aside time for hobbies, like reading a book or listening to music

    It is worth mentioning that many people believe that watching television, surfing the internet and social networks or playing a video game can help them relax. Several experts agree that, in several cases, these activities could rather overstimulate the brain and cause it to increase its stress levels.

    It is essential to lower stress levels and maintain a healthy diet and get enough rest. These activities are key to your physical and mental well-being. Avoid the use of tobacco, excess caffeine and alcohol, and the use of illegal substances.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

    SourceArgelis Desiree Torrealba
    ViaHéctor Méndez
    Previous articleIbo Bonilla: Renowned Artist with Great Influence on Our Culture
    Next articleSan Isidro del General and its Unique Cultural Atmosphere
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    San Isidro del General and its Unique Cultural Atmosphere

    San Isidro del General is a town, and head of the canton of Pérez Zeledón, south of the province of San José in Costa Rica Stop for a moment (or more) to enjoy the atmosphere
    Read more
    Health

    Be Careful with Stress During These Times

    TCRN STAFF -
    Many times you feel fatigue, a headache that does not go away or frequent insomnia, be careful, stress can be the cause of them
    Read more
    Culture & Lifestyle

    Ibo Bonilla: Renowned Artist with Great Influence on Our Culture

    TCRN STAFF -
    Known for his diverse sculptures and extensive work in the field of architecture, Ibo Bonilla Oconitrillo has become one of the most influential Costa Rican artists working today
    Read more
    Travel

    Explore the Caves of the Barra Honda National Park

    TCRN STAFF -
    Located in the province of Guanacaste, on the Nicoya Peninsula, in the Central American Cordillera. It represents...
    Read more
    Environment

    Are Waste Incineration Plants Negative?

    TCRN STAFF -
    The efficiency of municipal waste incineration plants is still under debate worldwide. The intention of installing a...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Ayurveda- the ancient Indian knowledge of Healing and the Coronavirus Crisis.

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Like otherancient civilizations, India too has a traditional system of healing that places much emphasis on nature and its bounty of benefits...
    Read more

    How the Worker´s Health and Disability Orders Due to COVID-19 Apply in Costa Rica

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    On the subject of isolation and disability orders, doubts arise when the worker is diagnosed with Covid-19 and his condition allows him to continue working
    Read more

    Russia Registers Second Coronavirus Vaccine

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Novosibirsk-based research center Vector has registered Russia's second Coronavirus vaccine, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced yesterday during a government online meeting
    Read more

    One in Ten Deaths from COVID-19 in Costa Rica did not Die from the Disease

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    COVID-19 was ruled out as a cause of death in 10% of patients who died from the...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »