Many times you feel fatigue, a headache that does not go away or frequent insomnia, be careful, stress can be the cause of them. That is why in this article we will explain how to know if you are suffering from stress in your daily life.

The COVID-19 pandemic that we are currently experiencing has caused many people worldwide to suffer from stress due to the health risks, quarantine and the total change of life habits. Without a doubt, it has been very difficult for many people to cope.

Common effects of stress

According to several scientific studies, stress symptoms can affect your body, thoughts and feelings, and also your behavior. Being able to recognize common symptoms of stress can help you manage them.

Uncontrolled stress can contribute to many health problems, including high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and diabetes, among others.

Here are some common effects of stress:

Lower defenses.

Acne.

Eczema.

Depression.

Irritability and anger.

Eating excessively.

Pain.

In addition, anxiety or problems derived from constant tension such as muscle contractures or bruxism that occurs when clenching the jaw often and unconsciously when we sleep.

What are some of the causes of stress?

Virtually anything can cause stress, depending on the situation and your ability to handle it. But these are some of the most common stressors:

Employment and the workplace: Deadlines, demanding bosses, complicated colleagues, office politics, even harassment and discrimination in the workplace can all keep you up at night worried and in fear.

Money and finances: Looming bills, credit card debt, debt collectors, identity theft, and fraud – even the act of checking your savings account balance – can all cause stress. For most people, money is a necessity.

Disasters and trauma: Natural or man-made disasters and traumatic events can have great impacts on a person’s life. Tornadoes, wildfires, hurricanes and floods can cause loss of lives, homes and communities.

Relationships and family: Children, divorce, separation, loneliness, and even the responsibility of caring for a family can all create stress.

How can I control stress?

If you have detected that you have stress and want to take steps to control it, then we will mention 5 activities that will help you, these are:

Get regular physical activity Practice relaxation techniques, such as deep breathing, meditation, yoga, tai chi, or massage Maintain a sense of humor Spending time with family and friends Set aside time for hobbies, like reading a book or listening to music

It is worth mentioning that many people believe that watching television, surfing the internet and social networks or playing a video game can help them relax. Several experts agree that, in several cases, these activities could rather overstimulate the brain and cause it to increase its stress levels.

It is essential to lower stress levels and maintain a healthy diet and get enough rest. These activities are key to your physical and mental well-being. Avoid the use of tobacco, excess caffeine and alcohol, and the use of illegal substances.