    Russia Registers Second Coronavirus Vaccine

    By TCRN STAFF
    Novosibirsk-based research center Vector has registered Russia’s second Coronavirus vaccine, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced yesterday during a government online meeting.

    “The Vector center in Novosibirsk today registered the second Russian Coronavirus vaccine: EpiVacCorona,” Putin said, according to a Kremlin transcript.

    A total of 100 volunteers participated in clinical trials of the vaccine, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said during the meeting, adding that the vaccine is characterized by a high level of safety and immunological efficacy.

    Russia registered the world’s first vaccine against the new Coronavirus in early August, Sputnik V, named after the space satellite launched by Moscow in 1957.

    The vaccine was created by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, a medical institute located near Moscow.

