More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    How the Worker´s Health and Disability Orders Due to COVID-19 Apply in Costa Rica

    By TCRN STAFF
    1
    0

    Must Read

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    How the Worker´s Health and Disability Orders Due to COVID-19 Apply in Costa Rica

    On the subject of isolation and disability orders, doubts arise when the worker is diagnosed with Covid-19 and his condition allows him to continue working
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Russia Registers Second Coronavirus Vaccine

    Novosibirsk-based research center Vector has registered Russia's second Coronavirus vaccine, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced yesterday during a government online meeting
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    How to Create an Impactful Resume and Capture Employers’ Attention in Times of Pandemic

    The curriculum has always played a decisive role when it comes to finding a job, as it is the cover letter of the candidates for the position
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    On the subject of isolation and disability orders, doubts arise when the worker is diagnosed with Covid-19 and his condition allows him to continue working. It is important to analyze whether or not there is a disability. If there is a disability, the worker must not and cannot work.

    In the case in which there is no disability, only the isolation order, the collaborator could telework if their functions allow it or otherwise, use their vacations. If the disability is issued, it will prevail and the reduction of vacation days could not be given.

    When there is a sanitary isolation order, the worker cannot leave his home or the place where he is quarantined, so he must telework or coordinate the enjoyment of vacations. Now, if the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) extends a disability during this period, it must be respected.

    If there is no disability issued by the CCSS and the worker has no difficulty in carrying out their normal tasks and can do so under the modality of teleworking, they can reach an agreement with the employer to work from home.

    “The management of the disability with the CCSS is given with the health order and a certification from the employer in which it is established that the worker did not attend work during the days when the order was issued. The worker must manage it directly.

    “For the National Insurance Institute (INS) it is the employer who must be in charge of managing the disability”, explained Erika Barrantes, labor director of the Sfera firm.

    costa rica

    In case of disability

    Disability only applies when there is a health order. In the event that the worker is suspicious and the test is carried out, the medical center may issue a disability order during the time the results are available, which is normally three days. In the event that the test is positive, the corresponding disability will be issued.

    “The disability by the CCSS must be made when the worker was infected outside the workplace and by the INS when the contagion occurred in the workplace. The worker is in charge of processing the disability before the CCSS and the employer is in charge of processing the disability before the INS,” added Barrantes.

    If the contagion occurred due to a positive contact at work, the employer must make the report of a work hazard accident and specify how the contagion occurred, attach the health order and the positive result of the worker.

    resonance Guanacaste
    RELOCATE TO THE BEACH AND WORK REMOTE
    Helping transition your life to live anywhere

    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaHéctor Méndez
    Previous articleRussia Registers Second Coronavirus Vaccine
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    How the Worker´s Health and Disability Orders Due to COVID-19 Apply in Costa Rica

    On the subject of isolation and disability orders, doubts arise when the worker is diagnosed with Covid-19 and his condition allows him to continue working
    Read more
    Health

    Russia Registers Second Coronavirus Vaccine

    TCRN STAFF -
    Novosibirsk-based research center Vector has registered Russia's second Coronavirus vaccine, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced yesterday during a government online meeting
    Read more
    News

    How to Create an Impactful Resume and Capture Employers’ Attention in Times of Pandemic

    TCRN STAFF -
    The curriculum has always played a decisive role when it comes to finding a job, as it is the cover letter of the candidates for the position
    Read more
    Science & Technology

    Scientists Create Fake Eggs with Gps to Combat Illegal Turtle Trafficking in Costa Rica

    TCRN STAFF -
    InvestEggator is a fake turtle egg, printed in 3D and with a GPS inside that allows you to track the location. It is...
    Read more
    Economy

    Commercial and Productive Sector of Pérez Zeledón Calls for the end of Blockades

    TCRN STAFF -
    The productive and commercial sector of Pérez Zeledón made a call to the people who continue to...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Russia Registers Second Coronavirus Vaccine

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Novosibirsk-based research center Vector has registered Russia's second Coronavirus vaccine, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced yesterday during a government online meeting
    Read more

    One in Ten Deaths from COVID-19 in Costa Rica did not Die from the Disease

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    COVID-19 was ruled out as a cause of death in 10% of patients who died from the...
    Read more

    The COVID-19 Vaccine will not be Applied to Young People until 2022, says WHO

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    The chief scientist of the World Health Organization (WHO), Soumya Swaminathan, said today that a 'young and...
    Read more

    Non-communicable Diseases in Costa Rica

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    No place in the world is exempt from suffering from some type of disease derived from many...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »