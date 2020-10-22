Immersed in a new normal, the whole world tries to return to its daily activities.

Confinement measures taken in most countries around the world forced the suspension and postponement of all kinds of events, including sports.

China was the epicenter of the Coronavirus and one of the countries most affected by the same embargo; they seem to have put aside the effects of the coronavirus and took a new step to resuming sports activities.

Its authorities gave authorization for sports-related activities of all kinds to resume trying to resume their daily activities after having spent months fighting Covid-19.

Regarding soccer, a sport that had already resumed its activities, the hugs that are usually given at celebrations were prohibited, as well as spitting on the ground.

Countries of the world: new normal; Following all the security protocols, you promise to resume activities in your daily life.

After it was announced that the epicenter of Covid-19 was free of the virus, little by little the normal activities of this country have been resumed.

Austria will also resume its sporting activities

The Austrian government announced that outdoor sports activities will be allowed, including professional sports training.

The children of Spain will be able to go out to play in the streets.

Children may leave their homes between 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. and must be accompanied by an adult and a maximum of one kilometer from their home.

Parents, siblings, or guardians have permission to go out with three children and will have to follow hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Outdoor physical activity for Colombians

Physical activity in the open air will be one of the first possibilities that Colombians will have in this gradual return to normalcy.

“According to the Minister of Sports of that country, Ernesto Lucena, the specific measures that people who want to carry out sports activities outdoors must comply with:

* Exercises may be practiced at a maximum distance of one kilometer, around the home.

* The activities will be in the morning, between 5:00 am and 8:00 am.

* Maintain a distance of between four and five meters between people.

* Children can go out with their parents for a maximum of 30 minutes.

Costa Rica is not far behind.

Our country has already developed some sports activities behind closed doors. At this time, it is preparing to gradually resume the tourism sector, taking into account all biosecurity measures to avoid potential infections.

To the extent that the levels of coronavirus infections decrease in the different countries of the world, they will resume the normality of their activities, as long as the contagion prevention protocols established by the authorities of each country immersed in this new lifestyle that has been dubbed the “new normal”.