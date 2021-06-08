Art Exhibition Offers a Tour to the Costa Rican Independence Process

“White blue and red. 1821-2021” is the art exhibition with which the National Museum of Costa Rica and the University of Costa Rica offer to give a chronological journey through the 200 years of independent life of the country.

With more than 60 objects selected from collections of the National Museum, the University of Costa Rica (UCR), the Juan Santamaría Museum, the Museums of the Central Bank and the National Archive, the exhibition tells of Tico independence from cultural, social and sports manifestations , artistic, student, among others.

Among the objects are gala swords of the members of the Costa Rican army who participated in the National Campaign of 1856 and 1857 against the filibusters; Also 19th century paintings, photographs and caricatures alluding to our independence process.

The exhibition is divided into two sections: the first that covers the first century of independence and the theme of the formation of the State, and the second on the various forms of Independence celebration during the last hundred years.

Six years of research

According to the curator of the exhibition and director of the Center for Research on Latin American Identity and Culture of the UCR (CIICLA), María de los Ángeles Acuña, this exhibition is the result of six years of research and compilation of newspapers and magazines.

Laura Raabe, editor of the exhibition and curator of visual arts at the Museum + UCR, indicated that some of the pieces were chosen for their direct relationship with independence, as well as others that help to illustrate processes that are described in the panels.

Bicentenial celebration made visible

“This exhibition seeks to convey an idea about independence in which the theme of the bicentenial celebration is made visible. But, there is also a tour of the way in which the date and the celebrations have been built over time”, commented Raabe.

The exhibition is in the National Museum and will be open to the public during all this year. At the end of June the exhibition will also be available on the museum’s website.