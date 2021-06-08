More
    Know the Vehicle Circulation Restrictions that Will Apply During June and Part of July In Costa Rica

    Tico authorities assure that measures applied to reduce the spread of COVID-19 have had a positive impact

    By TCRN STAFF
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    This past Friday the Costa Rican National Emergency Commission (CNE) reported that the measures applied in the country to reduce the spread of COVID-19 have had a positive impact. For example, the CNE’s director of risk management and emergency care, Sigifredo Pérez, indicated that the country had a significant drop in the rate of reproduction of the virus.

    “As of April 6th, we had a reproduction rate of 1.51 and as of June 3th, it was 0.93. This is crucial because we can see that the measures we have adopted in recent weeks reflect an important impact,” said Pérez.

    Vehicle circulation restrictions

    Regarding the vehicle restriction, the director of Risk Management indicated that from June 7th to June 13th, the alternate mode of plates ending in even and odd will continue. “As of June 14th and until June 25th, the restriction that we all know will be applied, which is to restrict circulation by the number where the license plate ends. On weekends, the modality for even and odd plates is maintained,” said Pérez.

    From June 28th to July 11th, where vacation trips will be presented in most of the territory -especially private schools that maintain an active school year-, the vehicle restriction for even and odd plates will be returned.

    “This will allow us to try to influence in terms of mobility, as one of the measures that we have proposed as one of the most effective for the Pandemic in terms of reducing the contagion rate,” added Pérez.

    Daytime vehicle restriction

    From June 7th to 13th, 2021:

    From 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

    Plates that can circulate:

    Monday 7 0, 2, 4, 6 and 8

    Tuesday 8 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9

    Wednesday 9 0, 2, 4, 6 and 8

    Thursday 10 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9

    Friday 11 0, 2, 4, 6 and 8

    Saturday 12 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9

    Sunday 13 0, 2, 4, 6 and 8

    Public buildings capacity reduction is maintained

    Regarding the reduction of capacity in public buildings, the director of Risk Management pointed out that it remains as it has been handled in the previous days. Academic and business activities up to 150 people, meeting rooms and social events up to 30 people, bars with a capacity of 25% of capacity, hotels with more than 100 rooms at 75% of their capacity and places of worship up to 200 people, according to its capacity and measures of distancing.

    Beaches

    The hours of the beaches are maintained from 5:00 a.m. at 6:00 p.m.

    SourceMarianela Sanabria
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
