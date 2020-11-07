Costa Rican National Emergency Commission declared Red Alert in the Pacific Cantons due to the effects of Tropical Storm Eta

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) declared a red alert for the cantons of Corredores and Coto Brus, in the province of Puntarenas, in the South Pacific, and Hojancha, Nandayure and Nicoya, in the province of Guanacaste, in the North Pacific, due to to the impact due to the indirect influence of tropical storm Eta.

The rest of the Pacific cantons, plus the Alajuelense canton of Upala, in the north, maintain the orange alert status. The yellow alert for the North Zone (except Upala) and the Central Valley. The Caribbean Region remains on a green alert.

Only this Wednesday, between 6:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., 416 events were reported, mainly due to floods, in Liberia, Nicoya, La Cruz, Abangares, Nandayure, Parrita, Osa, Puntarenas and Corredores, among others.

This was the situation in the canton of Corredores: Shelters were expanded to 21 to serve 773 victims. Floods were reported in the El Ceibo, Volcán, Térraba Estero Azul, San Juan Rio Claro, Caño Seco, Caracol and Abrojo Corridors.

In communities like Bebedero de Cañas, the damage caused 147 people to be evacuated. However, the refuge they were in was also flooded due to the overflowing of the river, according to local news outlets.

Infrastructure affected

A total of 15 national and cantonal routes, three bridges and the fracture in the Caño Seco river dam in Corredores are being evaluated, in addition to several points with interrupted electricity.

According to Alexander Solís, president of the CNE, more precipitation is expected along the Pacific slope for the next few hours. For this reason, technical-operational personnel were mobilized to the areas most affected by the floods and landslides.

In addition, it has been reinforced with supplies in the different regional warehouses as a preventive measure and extraordinary monitoring is carried out every 3 hours. For this, there is a radio communication system in almost 98% of the national territory.

Weather Outlook

According to the report of the National Meteorological Institute (IMN), a trend of very heavy rains is expected for the night of the following days. Accumulated rainfall over 100 mm are expected in most of the areas declared in most of the national territory.

Due to the saturation of soils and the continuation of the storm, it is recommended that the general population maintain vigilance in the areas most vulnerable to landslides and floods and, if necessary, go to temporary shelters or the house of family or friends.

If an emergency situation arises, report it to the 9-1-1 system.