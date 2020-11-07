More
    The Prodigious Company is seeking young tech-savvy Ticos for its Junior Talent Program

    By Beleida Delgado
    Beleida Delgado

    The Prodigious Company is seeking young tech-savvy talent through its Junior Talent program. This is aimed at students who are in their last year of college study. Young people from Systems Engineering or Software Development careers could implement their graduation project with this initiative.

    They will also be able to learn professional and interpersonal skills that are needed to improve job opportunities. In addition, Junior Talent offers the possibility of beginning a career in the company by creating five positions per semester in Costa Rica.

    Benefits of the Program
    Registration for the program will take place from now until November 23rd. The practices will begin on February 8th, 2021 and will end on July 2nd of the same year. It will be five months of internship in which the young people will have a personal mentor who will guide them in the training program.

    Part of the benefits Prodigious offers Junior Talent youth are remote work from home and a paid internship. They will also have access to the internal e-learning platform. “Students will be able to gain valuable hands-on experience and work on existing projects that have a real impact on the technology industry,” explained Alejandra González, senior recruiter for Prodigious.

    Those interested in applying can send their resume (curriculum) to the email: [email protected]

