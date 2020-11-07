More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Young Ticos who live in Rural Areas can opt for Scholarships granted by Cenfotec University

    By TCRN STAFF
    8
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rican National Emergency Commission declared Red Alert in the Pacific Cantons due to the effects of Tropical Storm Eta

    The National Emergency Commission (CNE) declared a red alert for the cantons of Corredores and Coto Brus,...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Young Ticos who live in Rural Areas can opt for Scholarships granted by Cenfotec University

    Young people between the ages of 18 and 25 -and who live in rural areas- will be...
    Read more
    AwarenessTCRN STAFF -

    Do We Deserve a Second Chance?

    "It produces an immense sadness to think that nature speaks while the...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Young people between the ages of 18 and 25 -and who live in rural areas- will be able to opt for scholarships granted by Cenfotec University. The institution has an alliance with the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA).

    This Program will offer a 17-month technical course (four semesters plus one month) focused on the Internet of Things. This program allows those interested in agronomy (or informatics who wish to specialize in agriculture) to study about new digital technologies that benefit the sector.

    “The course promotes inclusion and the closing of gaps. We are trying to get more young women and men to join digital technologies in agriculture,” said Manuel Otero, IICA Director-General.

    Part of the current challenges in the agricultural sector, added Otero, is to ensure food security for millions of people. The formation of human capital and the ability to generate knowledge contribute to finding solutions.

    Requirements to apply
    The requirements to opt for these grants are:
    High School Diploma
    Completing the application form
    Participate in an interview with the Instructors of the Program

    Topics
    Topics to be covered include energy management improvement, precision agriculture, and smart animal husbandry. “The technician level is a great opportunity to renew the agricultural sector, innovate processes and increase productivity,” explained Jesús Bejarano, coordinator of the Cenfotec program.
    For more information, you can visit the official page of the University, as well as its profiles on social networks such as Facebook and Instagram.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    Source TCRN Staff
    Via Beleida Delgado
    Previous articleDo We Deserve a Second Chance?
    Next articleCosta Rican National Emergency Commission declared Red Alert in the Pacific Cantons due to the effects of Tropical Storm Eta
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rican National Emergency Commission declared Red Alert in the Pacific Cantons due to the effects of Tropical Storm Eta

    The National Emergency Commission (CNE) declared a red alert for the cantons of Corredores and Coto Brus,...
    Read more
    News

    Young Ticos who live in Rural Areas can opt for Scholarships granted by Cenfotec University

    TCRN STAFF -
    Young people between the ages of 18 and 25 -and who live in rural areas- will be able to opt for scholarships...
    Read more
    Awareness

    Do We Deserve a Second Chance?

    TCRN STAFF -
    "It produces an immense sadness to think that nature speaks while the human race does not listen"
    Read more
    Travel

    Adventure Tourism will Drive the Recovery of the Sector Globally

    TCRN STAFF -
    Adventure tourism stands out as a leading segment in the recovery of tourism at a global level, since outdoor travel experiences will predominate in the short term as preference of visitors
    Read more
    Health

    Fight Type II Diabetes with Green Tea.

    TCRN STAFF -
    If you have type II diabetes and you love drinking green tea or coffee, new research suggests...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Costa Rican National Emergency Commission declared Red Alert in the Pacific Cantons due to the effects of Tropical Storm Eta

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The National Emergency Commission (CNE) declared a red alert for the cantons of Corredores and Coto Brus, in the province of Puntarenas,...
    Read more

    Costa Rica’s Land Borders Reopen for Foreign Residents

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The Costa Rican land borders were reopened this November 1st for foreigners who have legal permanence in...
    Read more

    Companies May Participate in Virtual Trade Mission Canada-Costa Rica

    Featured Event TCRN STAFF -
    To open more opportunities for importing and exporting companies, as well as the commercial field in general,...
    Read more

    Costa Rican SMEs received Award for their Innovation and Entrepreneurship through the “RAMP UP” Program

    News TCRN STAFF -
    After six trials and a virtual training process, five small and medium-sized companies in the country were winners of the first edition...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »