Young Ticos who live in Rural Areas can opt for Scholarships granted by Cenfotec University

Young people between the ages of 18 and 25 -and who live in rural areas- will be able to opt for scholarships granted by Cenfotec University. The institution has an alliance with the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA).

This Program will offer a 17-month technical course (four semesters plus one month) focused on the Internet of Things. This program allows those interested in agronomy (or informatics who wish to specialize in agriculture) to study about new digital technologies that benefit the sector.

“The course promotes inclusion and the closing of gaps. We are trying to get more young women and men to join digital technologies in agriculture,” said Manuel Otero, IICA Director-General.

Part of the current challenges in the agricultural sector, added Otero, is to ensure food security for millions of people. The formation of human capital and the ability to generate knowledge contribute to finding solutions.

Requirements to apply

The requirements to opt for these grants are:

High School Diploma

Completing the application form

Participate in an interview with the Instructors of the Program

Topics

Topics to be covered include energy management improvement, precision agriculture, and smart animal husbandry. “The technician level is a great opportunity to renew the agricultural sector, innovate processes and increase productivity,” explained Jesús Bejarano, coordinator of the Cenfotec program.

For more information, you can visit the official page of the University, as well as its profiles on social networks such as Facebook and Instagram.