Left-wing political movements staged demonstrations in Bogotá against the increase in prevailing police violence in Colombia. The organizations published on their Twitter accounts the images of the peaceful demonstrations that also demanded a political and social pact to stop police brutality. Other entities joined the call for unions to protest against the escalation of violence and murders of social leaders registered in the South American country.

The recent murder of the young Colombian Javier Ordóñez at the hands of two law enforcement officers once again placed the debate on citizen security in public opinion, according to local media.

The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace registers more than 50 massacres so far this year, while the Colombian president, Iván Duque, shows indifference to the facts, Human Rights Defenders denounce.