The First Social Club for Cannabis Consumers is Born in Costa Rica

The High Club became the first social club for cannabis consumers in Costa Rica, founded by the Costa Rica Alchemy association. In this association, cannabis fans will be able to have a space to share, do coworking and enjoy social events, explained Gerald Murray, one of the founders of the club and president of Costa Rica Alchemy.

The club is open weekdays from 9.30 a.m. at 9 p.m. weekdays and from 9.30 a.m. at 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Membership costs is $ 20 per month and the club already has more than 40 members.

The membership costs entitles them to consume THC and CBD-based products such as cocktails, vaporizers and gummies, in exchange for points they accumulate as members of the club. The club has other amenities such as food, Internet access, Netflix and video games.

Plans for growth

In January 2021 the club would begin planting its own cannabis with the support of a university and there are also plans to grow hemp in partnership with cooperatives, according to Murray.

“This club is a message for the National Assembly deputies who are discussing a project that regulates medical cannabis, since as an association we have an acquired right to offer all that the bill indicates,” added Costa Rican President Alchemy.